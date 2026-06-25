New Jersey Devils fans are certainly debating whether Sunny Mehta’s first move as general manager was a good one.

I’m here to tell ya it sure was.

I calculated the value of the picks in comparison with another recent big trade and Mehta retrieved a haul that he can flip for a game changing player. More on this in the links below.

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Also in the links, the preseason schedule, and a Devils defenseman switches agents.

Elsewhere, the latest with Vincent Trocheck, NHL trade discussion, and more big deals.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Simon Nemec trade brought a mixed bag of emotions. Some were underwhelmed with the return New Jersey got in exchange for the former second overall pick and Maxim Tsyplakov. Yet, we calculated the value of the Devils’ assets after the deal, and it mirrors what the Florida Panthers used to acquire Brady Tkachuk.

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The exhibition portion of the season is going to look a bit different in 2026. The Devils’ preseason schedule dropped on Wednesday, and it’s rivalry heavy.

Seamus Casey has switched agents.

I reached out to a team source on Wednesday and they explained they’re not aware of anything that would indicate the Devils defenseman is unhappy. We’ll see if anything comes of this.

📺 Devils Rink Report: In the latest video via Devils Rink Report, I explained exactly why the Devils aren’t in the Tkachuk-like predicament with the Hughes brothers like the Ottawa Senators were with Brady Tkachuk.

If you missed Tuesday’s LIVE stream, fear not. The Nemec trade reaction with Spittin’ Chiclets and Game Notes producer, Pasha Eshghi can be found here 👇🏼 and on all podcasting platforms linked below.

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: The New York Rangers are in a really good spot with the No. 5 pick. Jim Cerny explains in his 2026 NHL Draft preview why it could be a game-changer.

The Athletic ($): Here’s the latest on the Rangers’ situation with Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafreniere, Brade Schneider, and more.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Reality is hitting hard for the Pittsburgh Penguins and it’s forcing Kyle Dubas to shift his trade plans this summer.

Boston Hockey Now: Don Sweeney is keeping everything on the table for the Boston Bruins as the 2026 NHL Draft approaches, which signals a potential moves ahead.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks are being linked to several big defensemen in trade rumors , including Filip Hronek and Zack Werenski, now that William Eklund hs been moved.

Colorado Hockey Now: After trading Jack Drury to the Nashville Predators, here’s why the Colorado Avalanche are placing a big bet on prospect Zachary L’Heureux, which could pay off in a major way for Colorado’s future.

Florida Hockey Now: The door isn’t closed on Sergei Bobrovsky returning to the Florida Panthers. Bill Zito is keeping options open for Florida’s veteran netminder.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens are being linked to a potential trade for Mason McTavish and it could be a game-changing move for the Habs’ young core.

Sportsnaut: The Washington Capitals pull off a trade and sign with the Buffalo Sabres, reeling in Alex Tuch and signing him to a new long-term contract.

Buffalo News: After the Sabres moved Tuch, they inked Zach Benson to a new long-term deal that looks like it could be a bargain.