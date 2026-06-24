The New Jersey Devils released their exhibition schedule for the 2026-27 season Wednesday, giving fans an early look at how the club will ramp up ahead of what figures to be a busier regular season.

The preseason slate features just four games, all against the Islanders and Rangers, with two at Prudential Center and two on the road. It will be the first opportunity for fans in New Jersey to get somewhat of a look at Sunny Mehta‘s first body of work as general manager.

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Rookies report to camp September 11, veterans follow on the 16th. Before the main roster fully assembles, the prospects will play a pair of rookie games against the Islanders at the practice facilities: September 13 at 2 p.m. in Newark and September 15 at 6 p.m. on Long Island.

Here’s the full preseason lineup:

Sunday, Sept. 20 – Islanders at Prudential Center, 1:00 p.m.

– Islanders at Prudential Center, 1:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 – Rangers at Prudential Center, 7:00 p.m.

– Rangers at Prudential Center, 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 – at Rangers (Madison Square Garden), 7:00 p.m.

– at Rangers (Madison Square Garden), 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 – at Islanders (UBS Arena), 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast and ticket details for these games will be announced later.

The 2026-27 regular season is also getting a tweak. It kicks off earlier than usual with a projected start date of September 29th and adds two extra games to the schedule, bringing the total to 84 games per team. That change should give clubs more opportunities to build chemistry and chase points in a compressed calendar.

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Regular-season single-game tickets are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks—signing up for the Devils’ newsletter offers the best shot at grabbing them early. Full season ticket members, particularly through the Black and Red program, continue to enjoy priority access along with flexible ticket management and other benefits.

It’s a compact preseason, but it lines up well with the faster ramp-up to a longer regular season. More camp and roster news should start rolling out soon.