One day away from the 2026 Free Agent Frenzy, and this one is bound to have a different feel. As I reported yesterday, the trade market is expected to pick back up. The New Jersey Devils remain hopeful to get in the mix.

More in the links on what I’m hearing about the Devils ahead of tomorrow’s frenzy. And if you don’t believe me, hear it from Chris Johnston.

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Elsewhere, on Devils surprisingly hitting free agency, who the Blueshirts tried to trade for, where Zach Werenski won’t go, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: Here’s what we’re hearing about the Devils ahead of the 2026 NHL Free Agent Frenzy regarding Nico Hischier, Alex DeBrincat, Jason Robertson, Dylan Larkin, and more.

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Yesterday, the Devils qualified six players. By surprise, they left one player unqualified. New Jersey Hockey Now learned they’re expected to become an unrestricted free agent as opposed to signing an extension before the market opens.

📺 Devils Rink Report: Was it ideal that the Devils didn’t use the 12th overall selection in a trade for immediate help? No. However, the summer is long from over. I explain in the latest Devils Rink Report.

Here’s the rapid reaction to the Devils hanging onto their first round pick and taking Command 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

The Athletic ($): Here’s why NHL insider Chris Johnston says there are no signs of the trade market letting up.

NHL.com: Speaking of trades, long-time Hab Brendan Gallagher was traded yesterday from the Montreal Canadiens to the Vancouver Canucks.

Forever Blueshirts: According to Elliotte Friedman, the New York Rangers have made a pitch to trade for 24-year-old blueliner Alexander Nikishin of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins just swapped prospects with Winnipeg, sending Jack St. Ivany to the Jets in a deal that could benefit both sides.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks are linked to a potential blockbuster trade for Zach Werenski from the Blue Jackets… except he might not want to got there.

Colorado Hockey Now: Makar signs with the Colorado Avalance! No, not that one…

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers bring back The Butcher, trading for Radko Gudas in exchange for A.J. Greer to the Anaheim Ducks.

Speaking of the Panthers, they acquired ex-Devils goaltender Akira Schmid last night.

We have acquired goaltender Akira Schmid from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for our third-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft.



Details » https://t.co/oaGCHejhr7 pic.twitter.com/3lmdOW1s9H — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 30, 2026