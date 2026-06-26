On the New Jersey Devils front, it’s admittedly a little too quiet. There’s a TON of Jason Robertson speculation going around. And with Sunny Mehta in as new Devils general manager we’re still trying to figure out the direction he’s going.

That doesn’t mean he’s not working toward reeling in the 26-year-old forward.

After he turned down a MASSIVE offer already, it’s clear he’s not only in it for the money. Robertson wants to win. Does he think he can dot that in New Jer]sey?

Go Ad-Free

Elsewhere, Mason McTavish has two suitors, yesterday’s trades, and trades, trades, trades!

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: There is a TON of speculation regarding Jason Robertson right now. And with the trade ask from Dallas revealed, I explained exactly why the Devils have the assets it’ll take to get him.

Go Ad-Free

Speaking of trades, the Devils made two yesterday for some mid-round picks. Here’s the scouting reports on Amadeus Lombardi and Declan Chisholm.

A survey of over 1,000 Devils fans just dropped—and Daniel Amoia reveals the eye-popping results on GM Sunny Mehta on where the fanbase stands.

It’s draft day! The 2026 NHL Draft is tonight at 7 P.M ET. Here’s everything you need to know in yesterday’s Devils draft primer.

📺 Devils Rink Report: In the latest video via Devils Rink Report, I explained exactly why the Devils aren’t in the Tkachuk-like predicament with the Hughes brothers like the Ottawa Senators were with Brady Tkachuk.

TONIGHT! We are LIVE immediately after the Devils make their pick at 12th overall… OR as soon as they trade the pick with the instant reaction. SUBSCRIBE! 👇🏼

Please be sure to like and subscribe to our YouTube channel and turn on those notifications for when we go LIVE every Friday!

For podcast listeners, tune into Devils Rink Report on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

ALSO! Devils Rink Report is on TikTok now — Follow us here.

Sign up for the New Jersey Hockey Now newsletter for daily Devils intel straight to your inbox.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: Here’s last night’s WHOPPER of a story. Jasob Robertson turned down a massive contract with… the Seattle Kraken! The latest from Elliote Friedman on Robo.

Colorado Hockey Now: Some thought this player might have been good for the Devils, but honestly, I think it’s better off they avoided him. It’s not his on-ice ability but rather his knack for getting into hot water off the ice. Plus, he’s showing potetial signs of decline. Anyway, Valeri Nichushkin is a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Forever Blueshirts: The New York Rangers are reportedly one of two teams making a substantial push for Mason McTavish. Here’s why Jim Cerny thinks they should go all in.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins’ new ownership era has officially begun—and it’s already sparking big questions about how Kyle Dubas will navigate the next chapter.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks hold the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and the latest mock drafts show the intriguing options available at that spot.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers just added some serious snarl in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyery, and it’s another gritty piece for Florida’s championship window.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about Rasmus Ristolainen, and they could be open to moving the veteran defenseman this summer.