What a weekend for sports, eh? New Jersey Devils fans must’ve hada polarizing weekend.

Seeing the New York Knicks win on Saturday—perhaps one of the most likeable NBA Champions in history—was certainly a feel-good moment for everyone.

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Yet, watching the Carolina Hurricanes win on Sunday probably tastes sour to the Devils’ faithful this morning.

Well, it’s officially the offseason now and a busy couple of weeks are ahead. That includes Sunny Mehta gauging the trade market right now as he is seemingly trying to make at least one big change that almost seems impossible. More on that in the links below.

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Also below, why there’s big money coming to Nico Hischier, but it shouldn’t scare fans in New Jersey.

Elsewhere, an inside look at how the new champs got there behind Rod Brind’Amour, some NHL trade buzz, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: Nico Hischier’s projected contract extension numbers are perhaps larger than expected, but here’s why Devils fans shouldn’t worry about the cap hit.

According to a report, the Devils are quietly gauging the NHL trade market for Jacob Markstrom. It could open up some very interesting offseason possibilities.

📺 Devils Rink Report: If the Devils are on Dylan Larkin’s requested expanded list, and they hypothetically acquire the Detroit Red Wings center, that signals one major change in the New Jersey lineup. I dove deeper into what the means on the latest Devils Rink Report.

Full epsiode here 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Carolina Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes are 2026 Stanley Cup Champions. Here’s the celebration from Jordan Staal winning the Conn Smythe to passing around Lord Stanley and more.

The Athletic ($): Rod Brind’Amour has done it again… this time lifting the Stanley Cup as coach of the Hurricanes, two decades after hoisting it as their captain. Here’s how he did it.

Forever Blueshirts: Brett Berard is generating real trade buzz this summer and the latest insider report has the New York Rangers listening to offers on the young forward.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could Kyle Dubas go big game hunting with a massive Pittsburgh Penguins trade which doubles down on the Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang era?

Boston Hockey Now: With the center market painfully thin this summer, Vincent Trocheck remains firmly on the Boston Bruins’ radar as a potential solution.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers appear to be closing in on a contract extension with goalie Dan Vladar.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings could find a strong trade partner for Dylan Larkin in the Dallas Stars, which might check all the boxes for both sides.