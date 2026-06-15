New Jersey Devils general manager Sunny Mehta is reportedly trying to pull off the unthinkable.

The Devils have put feelers out on Jacob Markstrom, and if he can find a partner, he could reshape the franchise’s direction this summer.

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After a season of high expectations in 2025-26 ended in disappointment and the team failed to reach the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the goaltending situation is under scrutiny.

It’s a familiar feeling for Devils fans.

That’s why Tom Fitzgerald is out and Mehta is in. The Devils GM seems ready to shake things up rather than hope for incremental improvements.

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Markstrom, 36, came to New Jersey with solid credentials two summers ago. He submitted an adequete first season with the Devils, but found the adjustment tougher than expected in year two.

Splitting time with Jake Allen last year, he finished with a 3.07 goals-against average and an .883 save percentage across 44 appearances. Additionally, he ranked 88th out of 98 goaltenders with a -11.9 goals saved above expected in 2025-26.

Those numbers didn’t provide the stability the moderatly young, skilled Devils roster needed.

Now a new two-year extension worth $6 million per season starts July 1. Markstrom has a full no-trade clause until then, which drops to a 20-team no-trade list in about two weeks for 2026-27. In 2027-28, the no-trade clause downgrades to a five-team list.

Thus, New Jersey has a shot at moving him as the protections loosens.

Devils Impact

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Letting Markstrom go would first create some financial wiggle room.

$6 million dollars tied up in a veteran who hasn’t quite delivered is significant money despite the rising cap era.

Clearing even part of that cap hit—through retention or a well-structured deal—would let Mehta chase other priorities.

Extending homegrown talent like Nico Hischier or adding depth up front and on the blueline suddenly becomes more manageable. It’s the kind of practical step that can quietly strengthen a roster without making a splashy headline.

The bigger picture involves what happens in net. The Devils have wrestled with inconsistency between the pipes for several years. With Markstrom potentially heading elsewhere, Allen would provide veteran stability in the medium term while younger options like Nico Daws could get a longer look while prospects Mikhail Yegorov and Jakub Malek continue to develop.

But Mehta, who understands winning organizations from his time in Florida, probably won’t settle for patching holes. In fact, the ex-poker player very well may have a few tricks up his sleeve.

Mehta could target familiar territory by pursuing Sergei Bobrovsky, who knows the Florida Panthers system well and becomes a free agent this summer. That connection could bring a proven playoff performer who still has gas left in the tank, although his season was similarly disappointing to Markstroms.

Bobrovsky’s 3.07 goals against average and .877 save percentage feel like results of a battered and bruised Panthers team that missed key players like Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk for at least half the season.

Factor in Bobrovsky’s GSAx (-12.2, 90th ranked) which was even worse than Markstrom’s, and there’s reason to feel uneasy about the veteran Russian goaltender as nothing more than a lateral move with the chance to be even worse.

Other avenues exist too.

Detroit goaltender Sebastian Cossa’s name is on the rumor mill. New Jersey could try to land the tall, projectable young goalie with starter upside at a controlled price. Buffalo’s Devon Levi has also popped up in trade chatter and could develop into a reliable long-term option while perhaps serving as Allen’s 1B and mentee.

Yet, for a true game-changer, eyes might turn toward Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck—Jack Hughes‘ Team USA teammate—if they decide to rebuild around their recent struggles.

Any of those paths would signal a deliberate shift in philosophy—whether betting on youth, experience, or a mix of both.

Markstrom Destinations

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On the other side of the equation, potential landing spots for Markstrom make sense for teams in flux. Florida could use a goaltender that eats minutes if Bobrovsky walks. Add Markstrom’s familiarity with the organization and strong blueline—plus it’s tax-free—and Sunrise should be a desirable location for the Devils goaltender to waive his no-trade clause for.

Edmonton’s endless search for goaltending help, Pittsburgh’s ongoing questions in net, Utah’s desire for an immediate upgrade, and even a post-Hellebuyck Winnipeg all represent logical destinations.

The return to New Jersey probably won’t be a haul of blue-chip assets. In fact, Mehta might have to add to Markstrom in order to subtract the contract. The real gain in a Markstrom Devils trade would be gaining cap flexibility.

Mehta’s stated several times the Devils have talent up and down the lineup to contend, and contend now. Clearly, he’s assessed they’ve lacked the consistent netminding that turns good teams into dangerous ones in the spring.

Clearing the deck now, while the market is still active ahead of the draft, might shorten the wait for contention rather than dragging uncertainty into another season.

Of course, goaltending trades always carry risk—replacements can underwhelm, and thin markets make overpaying easy.

Still, under Mehta’s watch, this feels like a calculated step forward if it can come to fruition.

It acknowledges what hasn’t worked while opening doors to build something more sustainable.

If Mehta can pull it off, a Markstrom deal could become one of the more important moves of the offseason, helping set the Devils on a clearer path back to relevance.