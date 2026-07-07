What a trend the New Jersey Devils started this summer.

After New Jersey sent the offer sheet to Barrett Hayton, the Leo Carlsson bombshell dropped after Philly sent him what will make the Swedish center the highest paid player per year in the NHL.

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Now, there are rumblings even more could be on the way. This summer has been transformative for the NHL. The age of the offer sheet is upon us. More below on who could get one and the latest on the offers already tendered.

Elsewhere, an updated NHL trade board, extensions, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils got a bit more of internal business done yesterday, inking Jakub Malek and Ben Steeves to new extensions. Sunny Mehta has emphasized the importance of organizational depth, and it could be a big year for those two with the Utica Comets in the 2026-27 season.

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📺 Devils Rink Report: You see what’s happening with all of these player trade requests. The Devils simply CANNOT let that happen with Jack Hughes. I explain on the latest Devils Rink Report on just how much time New Jersey has to ensure it doesn’t happen.

After the Devils tendered Barrett Hayton the offer sheet, we went LIVE on the latest Devils Rink Report to discuss why this just might work 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: Here’s the latest NHL trade board after the initial Free Agent Frenzy has come and gone.

The Athletic ($): Simon Nemec’s new extension is locked in with the Calgary Flames. He inked a mid multi-year extension for a number that came in under Luke Hughes.

Forever Blueshirts: The New York Rangers may have solved their Alexis Lafreniere problem and it’s given the young winger a new lease on life ob Broadway.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins’ trade board has been reset by Dan Kingerski with Shane Wright and Jason Robertson among the intriguing names in their crosshairs.

Boston Hockey Now: Here’s why the Pavel Zacha extension could be a costly one for the Boston Bruins.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks are pushing hard for a Macklin Celebrini extension, and Elliotte Friedman reveals who Mike Grier left behind after choosing Darnell Nurse.

Philly Hockey Now: Ironically, Cutter Gauthier could help the Philadelphia Flyers land Leo Carlsson from the Anaheim Ducks as part of the offer sheet situation.

Detroit Hockey Now: Speaking of offer sheets, it appears no one is afraid to utilize them anymore. Are the Detroit Red Wings subject to the next one with Simon Edvinsson?

Chicago Hockey Now: And with all of this offer sheet drama, Connor Bedard‘s contract comes to mind. What will that look like after Carlsson’s massive offer sheet?