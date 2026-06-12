So, you’re a New Jersey Devils fan, and you’re worried about Nico Hischier‘s projected contract extension.

Hey, you have every right to feel a bit uneasy when big contract numbers start floating around like this. We’re in unprecedented times right now in a rising salary cap era. When you see numbers only growing, it’s jarring.

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As it currently stands, all signs point to Hischeir and the Devils inking an extension. Sunny Mehta said himself he’s encouraged by the contract discussions. And, from the other side, New Jersey Hockey Now can confirm the feeling is mutual.

Recent projections show a big number for Hischier.

AFP Analytics projects the Devils captain to sign an eight-year deal around $11.5 million per season.

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Kevin Weekes recently speculated a “mid-year” contract in terms of average annual value while floating out the idea of a $13 million AAV.

It’s easy to wonder if the team is about to tie up too much money in one player. But a closer look at the numbers, Hischier’s game, and the NHL’s rising salary cap tells a much more reassuring story.

Hischier, going into his age-28 season and reaching his prime, has developed into exactly the kind of two-way center every contending team wants. I mean, there’s a reason why other teams are monitoring this situation and are “interested.”

Who wouldn’t be?

The Devils captain coming off seasons where he’s routinely delivered 60-to 80-point production while driving strong possession numbers and handling tough defensive assignments. It was a bit of a down year with 28 goals and 66 points in 82 games. Yet, no one really thrived in New Jersey this season.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Hischier return to 30-plus-goal form and touch 70-80 points next season.

And that doesn’t even mention all he brings outside the offensive zone. No one was better than Hischier in the faceoff dot last season as the only center to reach and eclipse both 900 and 1,000 face-off wins.

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He’s also one of the best defensive forwards in the game, which has him constantly in the Selke Trophy conversation.

His game mirrors what make players like Aleksander Barkov and Anze Kopitar so valuable for so long—three-zone reliability, elite center pedigree, and capability of anchoring a top line without drama.

Hischier is the complete package.

The cap context is key here. The NHL salary cap is on a steep upward trajectory thanks to growing league revenues. It sits at $104 million for next season and is projected to reach $113.5 million in 2027-28, when Hischier’s new deal would kick in, before climbing toward $123 million shortly after. That growth changes everything.

At an $11.5 million AAV, Hischier would start out eating up roughly 10.1% of the cap in the first year of the extension. That percentage shrinks as the cap rises—dropping below 9.5% within a couple of seasons.

Even at $13 million, he’d hover around 11.5% initially, which is still well below the league’s 20% maximum for any individual player.

For perspective, Barkov signed his $10 million AAV deal a few years ago at 12.12% cap at the time, and it has aged beautifully as revenues climbed.

Kopitar’s eight-year contract in 2016 was a whopping 13.7% against the cap.

Longer-term deals like this are actually becoming smarter business in today’s NHL. The early years carry the heaviest relative burden, but the cap inflation quickly makes them more manageable.

Hischier’s current $7.25 million cap hit already feels like a bargain, and locking him in now prevents him from hitting unrestricted free agency in 2027 and testing a hotter market.

Critics might point to the total commitment—potentially $92 million or more—but the Devils have young talent and flexibility with seven unrestricted free agent contracts coming off New Jersey’s books on July 1st, 2027.

With a significant $46,152,500 opening up in cap space next summer, this move leaves room to build around core pieces like Hischier and Jack Hughes, rather than scrambling to replace a proven No. 1 center later.

Hischier isn’t a flashy 100-point scorer, but he’s excellent all around. That’s part of his appeal. His value lies in the steadiness and all-situations impact that doesn’t show up only on the scoresheet.

Teams that win deep into the playoffs need anchors like him. Paying market value for a homegrown captain who has already shown durability and growth is the kind of move that signals long-term contention rather than short-term panic.

If you’re a Devils fan, you should feel excited, not nervous.

This isn’t an overpay—it’s an investment in a player entering his best years at a time when the cap is expanding fast enough to make it work.

If the projections hold, New Jersey is securing one of the league’s better two-way centers without painting themselves into a corner.