The start of free agency for the New Jersey Devils appeared to be mundane. Some housekeeping items were fulfilled and some depth acquisitions.

That was until GM Sunny Mehta ended the day with a bang.

The Devils GM is not here to make any friends, and he’s already asserting himself among his fellow general managers. Fans in New Jersey should feel very encouraged.

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More below on everything that went down with the Devils on the opening of Free Agency.

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Plus, how the rest of the league shook out in signings and trades, plus winners and losers of the first day.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: What a day at New Jersey Hockey Now. For starters, here’s every Devils player who had their contractual trade protections change yesterday, including Jack Hughes.

It was the worst-kept secret over the last few weeks, but it was nice to see it become official. Here’s all the details of Nico Hichier‘s new extension in New Jersey.

As for all the moves on Day 1, our Devils Free Agency live blog tracked all the moves. More inside.

And lastly, the Devils’ day yesterday was filled with housekeeping and low-key acquisitions. That was until Sunny Mehta ended it with a bang, tendering an offer sheet to restricted free agent Barrett Hayton.

The Athletic ($): Here is why the Devils were overwhelming winners on Day One of Free Agency according to Shayna Goldman.

📺 Devils Rink Report: You see what’s happening with all of these player trade requests. The Devils simply CANNOT let that happen with Jack Hughes. I explain on the latest Devils Rink Report on just how much time New Jersey has to ensure it doesn’t happen.

After the Devils tendered Barrett Hayton the offer sheet, we went LIVE on the latest Devils Rink Report to discuss why this just might work 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: Well, it’s finally over. The Vincent Trocheck era on Broadway ends after the New York Rangers trade him to the Mammoth, finally. Here’s how that impacts their makeover.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins’ trade and free agent flurry has Jason Spezza explaining exactly why they’re moving so aggressively this summer.

Boston Hockey Now: Part of the Rangers’ makeover was actually moving defenseman Will Borgen to the Boston Bruins. I thought that was interesting as Borgen had been a useful defender.

San Jose Hockey Now: Here’s why Sheng Peng says the San Jose Sharks rebuild is over.

Philly Hockey Now: There were rumblings Tyson Forester was going to sign an extension. The Philadelphia Flyers made that official yesterday.

Montreal Hockey Now: The biggest contract of the day might have been Ivan Demidov. Here are the details on his new long-term contract with the Montreal Canadiens.