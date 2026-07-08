One way or another, the New Jersey Devils find out today if they’ve added a key player or not.

We’ll know more in the coming hours, and then you’ll stop seeing me post silly The Legend of Zelda screen captures on social media. Just some quick thoughts on the offer sheet situation in New Jersey below.

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Elsewhere, other offer sheet candidates this summer, a new projected No.1 at the 2027 NHL Draft, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

It’s decision day.

The Devils offer sheeted Utah Mammoth forward Barrett Hayton seven days ago. Today, we will find out the decision Utah makes on whether they will match the tendered offer sheet, or accept the compensation for the play.

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I know there’s been whispers out there about Utah matching. I’m told not to assume anything. I’m not disputing someone elses report, I’m just telling you what I am told.

Tick tock.

📺 Devils Rink Report: You see what’s happening with all of these player trade requests. The Devils simply CANNOT let that happen with Jack Hughes. I explain on the latest Devils Rink Report on just how much time New Jersey has to ensure it doesn’t happen.

After the Devils tendered Barrett Hayton the offer sheet, we went LIVE on the latest Devils Rink Report to discuss why this just might work 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: There are other offer sheet candidates out there right now. Here’s who could sign one this summer… or next.

The Athletic ($): Okay, the Gavin McKenna draft era is over. There is a new name atop everyones NHL Draft board. Get used to hearing the name Landon DuPont.

Forever Blueshirts: Here’s why it was time for the New York Rangers to trade Vincent Trocheck, as opposed to hanging onto him like they’d done in the past with other players.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Here are three thoughts on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the rest of the summer, including one trade idea that they should just say no to.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks made it a point to go out and get Andre Gasseau this summer. So, what is his NHL ceiling?

Colorado Hockey Now: Did the Colorado Avalanche take a shot at acquiring Connor Hellebuyck this summer?

Philly Hockey Now: Both Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras file for arbitration. Here’s how it impacts the Philadelphia Flyers summer moving forward, and the Leo Carlsson offer sheet.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings are waiting on Patrick Kane to make a decision on his future. Here’s how said decision will impact Detroits summer one way or another.

Montreal Hockey Now: Here’s why the Montreal Canadiens are in good shape regarding their salary cap, and why they can be in the picture for a massive trade… including one they may have already tried.