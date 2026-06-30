The New Jersey Devils missed the playoffs in 2025-26, and the numbers told the story plainly enough. They ranked near the bottom of the league in goals scored, with the attack looking dangerously thin once you got past Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. New general manager Sunny Mehta has already been busy—the trade that sent Simon Nemec to Calgary brought back future first-round capital and helped clarify the direction. Now, with free agency opening July 1 and the trade market still humming, the Devils have identifiable holes and the resources to do something about them.

Internal Business: Players Heading to Free Agency

On Monday, the Devils tendered qualifying offers to six restricted free agents: Arseny Gritsyuk, Nico Daws, Amadeus Lombardi, Jakub Malek, Xavier Parent, and Topias Vilen. This keeps their rights intact for now while negotiations continue.

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However, the team elected not to qualify several others, sending them into unrestricted free agency as of July 1. The most notable is forward Paul Cotter, who had been a physical presence and penalty-kill contributor but didn’t receive an offer. Also heading to the open market without QOs are defenseman Calen Addison, goaltender Tyler Brennan, and forward Dylan Wendt.

These decisions free up some cap flexibility and roster spots but mean the Devils will lose those players unless they choose to bring them back on new market-value deals. It’s part of Mehta’s early reshaping of the depth chart.

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The Two Biggest Priorities

The most obvious need sits up front. Secondary scoring dried up too often last season. A top-six forward who can play either wing, contribute on the power play, and bring consistent 25-goal threat-level production would change the look of the lineup and take some of the burden off the stars.

On the back end, the Nemec deal left a specific vacancy. The Devils could use a defenseman who moves the puck well, joins the rush comfortably, and can help distribute effectively from the back end. They have pieces in place, but another player with strong transitional skills and power-play upside would round out the group without forcing square pegs into round holes.

Depending on what happens with Jacob Markstrom, the Devils might need a goaltender, too.

What Free Agency Actually Offers

This year’s unrestricted free agent class is thin on true difference-makers, but a handful of names could reasonably address those two needs without requiring an all-in spend.

Up front, Anthony Mantha is the most interesting recent producer. He posted career highs of 33 goals and 64 points with Pittsburgh last season, showing he can still score at even strength and bring size to a top-six role. At 31, he wouldn’t demand a long-term commitment and could slide in as a middle-six or top-six winger depending on how the lines shake out.

Patrick Kane remains available at 37. The playmaking and hockey sense haven’t disappeared, and even in limited games he showed he can still set up teammates at a high level. A short-term deal could give the Devils a creative boost on the wing or power play without long-term risk.

New Jersey Hockey Now learned there’s interest in Viktor Arvidsson, and it makes plenty of sense. The veteran winger brings speed, a high-volume shot, and the ability to produce in the top six. At 33 and coming off solid production, he projects as a reasonable-contract addition who could immediately help the scoring depth while fitting the team’s style.

Other forwards like Mats Zuccarello or Anders Lee could add secondary scoring and veteran presence on the third or fourth lines, though they’re unlikely to move the needle in the top six.

For defensemen, the realistic puck-movers for depth purposes available include John Klingberg. The veteran right-shot blueliner has a history of strong transitional play, a big shot from the point, and the instincts to push play up the ice. He could provide the offensive dimension the Devils are seeking at a price that fits the budget.

Nick Leddy offers similar strengths as a left-shot puck-mover who excels in breakouts and has plenty of experience in structured systems. He’d be a steadier, lower-risk option for third-pair or top-four minutes.

Erik Gustafsson is another name worth monitoring. He’s shown the ability to contribute offensively from the back end and could help on the power play in a specialized role.

The Devils currently have $11,552,500 in cap space with internal decisions coming on Gritsyuk. That number will shrink.

The Trade Market Isn’t Slowing Down

Free agency likely wont fully solve the problems, but the Devils’ draft capital gives them real options elsewhere. Across the 2026, 2027, and 2028 drafts they control five first-round picks—their own in each year plus two conditional selections acquired in the Nemec trade. That’s meaningful leverage for a team that wants to stay competitive rather than start over.

Several high-profile names that have surfaced in rumors would fit the needs profile:

Dylan Larkin has made it known he wants out of Detroit. The speedy, two-way center would immediately strengthen the middle of the ice and could play with Hughes and Hischier in a variety of configurations. Detroit won’t give him away cheaply, but the Devils have the picks to be in the conversation.

Jason Robertson has drawn speculation in Dallas amid contract uncertainty. The skilled, heavy left winger is a proven high-end scorer who could take some of the offensive load and play a style that complements the existing core.

Zach Werenski is the standout defensive name. The Columbus captain and Norris winner is an elite puck-mover with offensive flair from the blue line. With two years left on his deal and reports that his long-term future in Columbus is uncertain, he represents perhaps the cleanest stylistic match for what New Jersey needs on the back end. Any acquisition would be expensive in picks and assets, but it would directly address the post-Nemec gap.

Kirill Marchenko, also from Columbus, is a younger forward with top-six upside and skill. He could be a more attainable add to the attack.

Connor Hellebuyck would be the ultimate goalie upgrade if the Devils decide to move on from Jacob Markstrom or simply want the best available. The Winnipeg star remains the gold standard in net; landing him would be a massive swing that would require an enormous package.

Any of these deals would likely involve a combination of the first-round picks, other draft assets, prospects from the recent draft class, and possibly current roster players or salary retention. Mehta has already shown a willingness to be aggressive early in his tenure. The goal appears to be a targeted retool—not a teardown—while the window with Hughes, Hischier (whose extension talks look promising), and the rest of the core is still open.

Free agency opens Wednesday. The Devils won’t solve everything in one swoop, but they have clear problems to fix and the draft capital to do something about them. How Mehta balances patience in free agency with boldness on the trade market will define the next phase of this roster. The pieces are there; now it’s about finding the right ones to fit.