Devils Free Agency 2026 Live Blog

Welcome to the New Jersey Devils 2026 Free Agency live blog. We’ll track every signing and major move in real time with analysis. All times ET. Refresh for latest updates.

What We Know So Far

Arseny Gritsyuk Extension: The Devils signed restricted free agent winger Arseny Gritsyuk to a 3-year, $9.75 million bridge deal (AAV $3.25M). Salaries: $2.25M (2026-27), $2.75M (2027-28), $4.75M (2028-29).

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Jacob Markstrom Trade: New Jersey traded goaltender Jacob Markstrom and winger Angus Crookshank to the Florida Panthers in exchange for forwards Evan Rodrigues ($3.075M AAV, 1 year left), Jesper Boqvist ($1.5M AAV, 1 year left), and prospect Ben Steeves. No salary retained on Markstrom.

July 1, 2026 – 12:00 PM ET

Free Agency window opens

The 2026 NHL Free Agency window officially opens at noon. The Devils are expected to be active today.

11:13 AM ET

Nico Hischier

Nico Hischier Extension: Devils captain signed a 5-year contract extension with an AAV of $11.7 million. The new deal begins July 1, 2027. Hischier has one year remaining on his current contract ($7.25M cap hit for 2026-27).