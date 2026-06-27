Going into last night’s first round, man anticipated the New Jersey Devils were going to trade their pick.

However, the Devils selected at 12th overall—reeling in a player that embodies work ethic—which has brought a mixed bag of emotions to the table.

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My recommendation?

Reserve your judgements. There’s still so much time left for this offseason.

Elsewhere, NHL trade activity, Blueshirts land scorer, and Kirill Marchenko’s availavility.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils opted to keep their first round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, selecting Alexander Command out of Sweden.

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Here’s what we know about the new Devils prospect and an intriguing player comp.

📺 Devils Rink Report: In a recent Devils Rink Report, Spittin’ Chiclets/Game Notes co-host & producer Pasha Eshghi joined me to react to the Simon Nemec trade.

Here’s the rapid reaction to the Devils hanging onto their first round pick and taking Command 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

NHL.com: Mason McTavish has been traded from the Anaheim Ducks to the St. Louis Blues and it could be a major boost for St. Louis’ young core.

Forever Blueshirts: What’s next for the New York Rangers after pulling off a slick move, acquieing Pavel Dorofeyev via trade, and then signing him to a long-term extension?

It was a pretty good monday for the Blueshirts, who also drafted Albert Smits fifth overall.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Ottawa Senators once turned down a trade for Erik Karlsson return via the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, here’s why they may not this time.

Boston Hockey Now: It didn’t work for J.J. Peterka with Utah. Now, the Boston Bruins trade for the German forward and unit him with a German-led coaching staff.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks just had an insane draft. They selected Ivar Stenberg second overall, Keaton Verhoff ninth overall, and then traded up to 21 to select Ryan Lin. What a haul.

Colorado Hockey Now: Brent Burns is back for his 23rd NHL season and the Coloado Avalanche just signed the veteran defenseman to a one-year deal.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings traded goalie Sebastian Cossa for a first-round pick from the Mammoth.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly making a massive offer in trade talks for Kirill Marchenko and it could be a game-changer for Montreal’s offense.

Spekaing of Marchenko, Kevin Weekes reported yesterday the Russian winger is unlikely o extend in Columbus. A trade feels imminent.

👀 This literally off the press, Marchenko’s camp tells me that as of now he’s unlikely to re sign with @BlueJacketsNHL

as of now. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/SpqykU0uMr — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 27, 2026

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks are making a smart business move by trading Andreas Burakovsky to the Senators and it could open the door for a buyout scenario.