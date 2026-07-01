Welcome to Free Agency day! After some news came in hot last night on one of the top players on the trade market, today is shaping up to be a fun day. The New Jersey Devils got their party started yesterday, but I don’t anticipate that GM Sunny Mehta is done just yet.

It’s funny that so many were worried about the Jacob Markstrom contract. I mean, I get it. At one point, it looked like you couldn’t pay another team to take him. However, Mehta pulls off a masterclass with his former boss and gets an outstanding return.

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The details of the trade are below, as well as the trade grades.

Also in New Jersey, more Grits! That story is also linked below.

Elsewhere, a wild turn in the Zach Werenski situation, players heading to market, and the Free Agent Frenzy!

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Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: Boy, did a lot happen yesterday. Let’s start with the big news. The Devils trade Jacob Markstrom and Angus Crookshank to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist, and prospect Ben Steeves. All the details of the deal are inside.

Has Sunny Mehta made a bad Devils trade yet? I don’t think so. See inside just how well the Devils GM did, versus how Bill Zito did in the latest Devils trade grades.

And on top of all that excitement, Mehta got some internal business done by extending Arseny Gritsyuk. Expect a Nico Hischier extension announcement as soon as today.

📺 Devils Rink Report: You see what’s happening with all of these player trade requests. The Devils simply CANNOT let that happen with Jack Hughes. I explain on the latest Devils Rink Report on just how much time New Jersey has to ensure it doesn’t happen.

Here’s the rapid reaction to the Devils hanging onto their first round pick and taking Command 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: Holy smokes! What will today bring with Zach Werenski? Because late last night, Elliotte Friedman dropped a bomb that the Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman vetoed a trade to the Dallas Stars and things are getting ugly.

The Athletic ($): According to Chris Johnston, Werenski’s preferred trade destinations are Tampa Bay or Toronto. I got to be honest. A player wanting to play in Canada—especially an American-born citizen who just won gold with Team USA—is new to me.

Forever Blueshirts: The New York Rangers make the Pavel Dorofeyev extension official, inking him to a seven-year, $77 million deal.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Another big name on the market is Jason Robertson. The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly bidding for his services. However, here’s why Dan Kingerski says not to get too excited if your a fan in the Steel City.

Colorado Hockey Now: Anders Lee is reportedly heading to the unrestricted free agent market. Does it make sense to reunite him with Brock Nelson—former teammates on Long Island—with the Colorado Avalanche?

Florida Hockey Now: Here’s what the Florida side of things had to say about new Devils forward Evan Rodrigues as his time in Sunrise ends.

Philly Hockey Now: Claude Giroux is reportedly going to the free agent market as well. Should the Philadelphia Flyers consider a homecoming?