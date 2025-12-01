The New Jersey Devils, now 16-8-1 with 33 points atop the Metro Division after a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, continue their four-game homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets, who stand at 11-9-5 and sit eighth in the division, two points away from a Wild Card spot. After an in-division loss over the weekend, the Devils look to get back on track.

While doing so, they will be celebrating Brenden Dillon’s 1,000th NHL game. Dillon, 35, is in his 15th NHL season. In that span, he’s suited up for the Devils, Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks, Washington Capitals, and Winnipeg Jets.

The Blue Jackets, paced by Zach Werenski (9G, 15A), are looking to snap a 1-2-3 skid in their last six.

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup.

What to Know vs. Blue Jackets

— The Devils and Columbus face-off for the second of four matchups this season, and meet next on New Year’s Eve at Columbus.

— Jersey’s team earned a 3-2 victory in the two foes’ first meeting, which included goals from Dawson Mercer (2) and Timo Meier (1).

— The Devils were outshot 33-28 in the winning effort.

2025-26 vs. Blue Jackets

10/13/25 L, 3-2 W Nationwide Arena

12/1/25 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center

12/31/25 7:00 P.M. ET Nationwide Arena

2/3/26 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center

Devils vs. Blue Jackets

All-time Record: 68-56-12

All-time Home Record: 39-24-6

All-time Road Record: 29-32-6

Projected Devils Lineup*

Forwards

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat – Dawson Mercer – Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter – Cody Glass – Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko – Luke Glendening – Stefan Noesen

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon – Colton White

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

*Lineup subject to change

Current Injuries: Jack Hughes (finger, out), Zack MacEwen (lower-body, out), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed, out), Brett Pesce (upper-body, out), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee, out), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed, out).

2025-26 Total Man-Games Lost: 131

Note: Brenden Dillon plays in his 1,000th NHL game; Nico Hischier on five-game point streak (5G, 5A)

Projected Blue Jackets Lineup*

Forwards

Dmitri Vorokov – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

Luca Pinello – Sean Monahan – Cole Sillinger

Miles Wood – Charlie Coyle – Isac Lundestrom

Zach Aston-Reese – Brendan Gaunce – Yegor Chinakhov

Defensemen

Zach Werenski – Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk – Damon Severson

Brendan Smith – Dante Fabbro

Goaltenders

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

*Lineup subject to change

Current Injuries: Kirill Marchenko (upper-body), Mathieu Olivier (upper-body), Erik Gudbranson (hip, IR), Boone Jenner (upper-body, IR).

How to Watch the Devils Game — 7:00 P.M. ET

Watch: MSGSN

Stream: Gotham Sports

Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET

Next Up

Wed., Dec 3 Vs DAL 7:00 P.M. E.T.

Fri., Dec. 5 Vs VGK 7:00 P.M. E.T.

Sat., Dec. 6 At BOS 7:00 P.M. E.T.

Tue., Dec. 9 At OTT 7:00 P.M. E.T.