The New Jersey Devils, now 16-8-1 with 33 points atop the Metro Division after a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, continue their four-game homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets, who stand at 11-9-5 and sit eighth in the division, two points away from a Wild Card spot. After an in-division loss over the weekend, the Devils look to get back on track.
While doing so, they will be celebrating Brenden Dillon’s 1,000th NHL game. Dillon, 35, is in his 15th NHL season. In that span, he’s suited up for the Devils, Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks, Washington Capitals, and Winnipeg Jets.
The Blue Jackets, paced by Zach Werenski (9G, 15A), are looking to snap a 1-2-3 skid in their last six.
Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup.
What to Know vs. Blue Jackets
— The Devils and Columbus face-off for the second of four matchups this season, and meet next on New Year’s Eve at Columbus.
— Jersey’s team earned a 3-2 victory in the two foes’ first meeting, which included goals from Dawson Mercer (2) and Timo Meier (1).
— The Devils were outshot 33-28 in the winning effort.
2025-26 vs. Blue Jackets
10/13/25 L, 3-2 W Nationwide Arena
12/1/25 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center
12/31/25 7:00 P.M. ET Nationwide Arena
2/3/26 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center
Devils vs. Blue Jackets
All-time Record: 68-56-12
All-time Home Record: 39-24-6
All-time Road Record: 29-32-6
Projected Devils Lineup*
Forwards
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat – Dawson Mercer – Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter – Cody Glass – Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko – Luke Glendening – Stefan Noesen
Defensemen
Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes – Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon – Colton White
Goaltenders
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
*Lineup subject to change
Current Injuries: Jack Hughes (finger, out), Zack MacEwen (lower-body, out), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed, out), Brett Pesce (upper-body, out), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee, out), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed, out).
2025-26 Total Man-Games Lost: 131
Note: Brenden Dillon plays in his 1,000th NHL game; Nico Hischier on five-game point streak (5G, 5A)
Projected Blue Jackets Lineup*
Forwards
Dmitri Vorokov – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson
Luca Pinello – Sean Monahan – Cole Sillinger
Miles Wood – Charlie Coyle – Isac Lundestrom
Zach Aston-Reese – Brendan Gaunce – Yegor Chinakhov
Defensemen
Zach Werenski – Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk – Damon Severson
Brendan Smith – Dante Fabbro
Goaltenders
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
*Lineup subject to change
Current Injuries: Kirill Marchenko (upper-body), Mathieu Olivier (upper-body), Erik Gudbranson (hip, IR), Boone Jenner (upper-body, IR).
How to Watch the Devils Game — 7:00 P.M. ET
Watch: MSGSN
Stream: Gotham Sports
Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET
Next Up
Wed., Dec 3 Vs DAL 7:00 P.M. E.T.
Fri., Dec. 5 Vs VGK 7:00 P.M. E.T.
Sat., Dec. 6 At BOS 7:00 P.M. E.T.
Tue., Dec. 9 At OTT 7:00 P.M. E.T.