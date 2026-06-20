MONTREAL — It feels like every hour features more Montreal Canadiens news, and we’re all bound to miss a story or two. With that in mind, we recap the relevant NHL news you may have missed, to help you stay in the Canadiens loop.

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Montreal Canadiens News And Notes

There’s no ignoring the fact that Kirby Dach has missed over 50% of the scheduled games since joining the Canadiens. Injuries are an endless issue that have clearly derailed his career. It’s an unfortunate situation, but the Habs have to consider moving on. [Canadiens Player Grades: Difficult Decision In Dach’s Near Future]

Ivan Demidov intends to take his countryman, Alexander Zharovsky, under his wing this summer. Zharovsky is going to return to the KHL for the 2026-27 season, but he’s spending a significant amount of time in Montreal during the offseason. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospects – No. 3 Brilliant Zharovsky]

Ça fait longtemps qu’on attendait ce moment-là. Et ça paraît qu’ils ont une belle chimie 👀 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/19ErE4fyUC — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 15, 2026

As long as Demidov brings Zharovsky to ‘Ma Poule Mouillée’ for a poutine, and not the incredibly overrated ‘Banquise’ across the street, I’m happy.

Ivan Demidov on his childhood friend Alexander Zharovsky, who will be staying with him in Montreal this summer:



“We will train together, and I will show him around the city.” pic.twitter.com/VcyDWgKQef — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 15, 2026

As expected, Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford has been named the defenceman of the year in the CHL, thanks to an incredible season that saw him score 45 goals in 55 games. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospects – No. 7: Extraordinary Pickford]

All praise Jakub Dobes! He was easily the Canadiens’ MVP throughout the playoffs, an encouraging sign when discussing Montreal’s future in goaltending.

Mike Matheson’s role changed considerably in 2025-26, but despite the drastic change in responsibilities, he still absorbed a heavy dose of minutes versus difficult competition. [Canadiens Player Grades: Matheson Adapted To Difficult Challenge]

Prospect Bryce Pickford had a fantastic season, earning WHL and CHL Defender of the Year honours, but it turns out he may have been injured throughout the year, and surgery is a possibility. [Top Canadiens Prospect Thrived While Injured, Surgery Possible]

Put this in the “you love to see it” file, because Ivan Demidov is mentoring prospect and fellow countryman Alexander Zharovsky while he spends time in Montreal this summer.

Sportsnet released a rather flowering statement to inform fans that Hockey Night In Canada (HNIC), a longtime Canadian tradition, will no longer be available on CBC. They will carry it on their channels, which means fans will have to spend more to watch their hockey team play every game next season. HNIC was about bringing families together, not forcing fans to doll out their hard-earned money to prop up a mega corporation.

A joint statement from Sportsnet and CBC: pic.twitter.com/vgVBI2u1nn — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) June 16, 2026

Shockingly, or not, Lane Hutson also hit the ice on Tuesday.

Lane Hutson is already back on the ice.



I’m not saying breaking news because this is the least surprising thing. pic.twitter.com/Mcr3FIuSuI — Alex (@ivandemigoal) June 16, 2026

New York Rangers forward Vincent Trochcek is no longer a target for the Canadiens, according to a recent report.

Vincent Mercogliano: Re Vincent Trocheck: Others have emerged as potential suitors in recent weeks; The Canadiens are not one of them, according to a league source, who noted there has been no contact between the two clubs about Trocheck – The Athletic (6/12) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 16, 2026

It was a very encouraging season for 22-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky. He set career bests in goals, assists, and points, while also gaining confidence when he was tasked with driving the charge on the second line. [Canadiens Player Grades: Slafkovsky Took Next Step In Evolution]

It appears that the Matthew Knies trade dossier has not been shut. According to Deren Dreger, Knies is still very much in play in the NHL’s trade market. The Canadiens reportedly attempted to swing a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the deadline, but it fell through at the last moment. [Canadiens Hughes Berated Leafs GM For Failed Knies Trade]

Darren Dreger: Depending on who you talk to, there are a number of NHL executives out there who believe that Matthew Knies will be traded; I don't think you're gonna get anything as definitive as that from the Maple Leafs; Chayka is doing his due diligence – That's Hockey (6/17) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 17, 2026

Some are suggesting the Carolina Hurricanes will likely buyout former Hab Jesperi Kotakniemi, but given his age, I’d venture a guess that a team would be willing to take a flier on him, for a very low price.

Frank Seravalli: Re Hurricanes: My guess is they're gonna have a Jesperi Kotkaniemi contract buyout – Kevin Karius Show (6/16) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 17, 2026

The Montreal Victoire have re-signed Abby Roque to a two-year contract extension. Roque was crucial in helping the Victoire secure their first Walter Cup Championship in 2024-25.

UNE ENTENTE RENOUVELÉE, SOLIDE COMME UN ROQUE! 🪨



La Victoire de Montréal s’est entendue à nouveau avec l’attaquante Abby Roque pour un contrat standard de deux ans.



A ROQUE SOLID SIGNATURE!



The Montréal Victoire have re-signed forward Abby Roque to a two-year Standard Player… pic.twitter.com/TecoNpiTl2 — Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) June 17, 2026

When the Habs traded for defenceman Noah Dobson, they not only addressed a clear-cut weakness in the lineup, they made an aggressive trade to help the franchise take the next big step in their long-term plans. There’s still room for improvement, but so far, Dobson has been a great addition to the lineup. [Canadiens Player Grades: Dobson Trade Crucial For Rebuild Plans]

The Habs should have a very busy summer, as they attempt to address the various needs throughout the lineup, including a No. 2 centre. We discussed important dates to keep in mind, and how they will impact the Canadiens. [Canadiens Summer Shopping List, Important Summer Dates]

Pierre LeBrun discussed the Brendan Gallagher dossier, albeit briefly, and didn’t really provide much of an update. That being said, spending all day on the radio is bound to result in some segments that are far from groundbreaking There’s only so much information to go around, and there are plenty of outlets thirsty for radio hits. LeBrun did mention that he believes a sweetener is the sticking point, for what it’s worth. [Gallagher Trade Talk: Potential Trade Partner For The Canadiens]

Pierre LeBrun: Re Brendan Gallagher/Canucks: The two teams have talked for sure…it's not done yet I think for a reason; what is that sweetener? – Oilers Now (6/17) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 18, 2026

Head coach Martin St-Louis celebrated his 51st birthday on Thursday, fresh off the best playoff result of his relatively short career as a bench boss. That being said, it’s sometimes difficult to believe that St-Louis is one of the longest tenured coaches in the league. Only Jon Cooper, Jared Bednar, and Rob Brind’amour have been with their respective franchises for longer.