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NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins
Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MONTREAL — It feels like every hour features more Montreal Canadiens news, and we’re all bound to miss a story or two. With that in mind, we recap the relevant NHL news you may have missed, to help you stay in the Canadiens loop.

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Montreal Canadiens News And Notes

  • As long as Demidov brings Zharovsky to ‘Ma Poule Mouillée’ for a poutine, and not the incredibly overrated ‘Banquise’ across the street, I’m happy.
  • All praise Jakub Dobes! He was easily the Canadiens’ MVP throughout the playoffs, an encouraging sign when discussing Montreal’s future in goaltending.
  • Put this in the “you love to see it” file, because Ivan Demidov is mentoring prospect and fellow countryman Alexander Zharovsky while he spends time in Montreal this summer.
  • Sportsnet released a rather flowering statement to inform fans that Hockey Night In Canada (HNIC), a longtime Canadian tradition, will no longer be available on CBC. They will carry it on their channels, which means fans will have to spend more to watch their hockey team play every game next season. HNIC was about bringing families together, not forcing fans to doll out their hard-earned money to prop up a mega corporation.
  • Shockingly, or not, Lane Hutson also hit the ice on Tuesday.
  • New York Rangers forward Vincent Trochcek is no longer a target for the Canadiens, according to a recent report.
  • It appears that the Matthew Knies trade dossier has not been shut. According to Deren Dreger, Knies is still very much in play in the NHL’s trade market. The Canadiens reportedly attempted to swing a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the deadline, but it fell through at the last moment. [Canadiens Hughes Berated Leafs GM For Failed Knies Trade]
  • Some are suggesting the Carolina Hurricanes will likely buyout former Hab Jesperi Kotakniemi, but given his age, I’d venture a guess that a team would be willing to take a flier on him, for a very low price.
  • The Montreal Victoire have re-signed Abby Roque to a two-year contract extension. Roque was crucial in helping the Victoire secure their first Walter Cup Championship in 2024-25.
  • When the Habs traded for defenceman Noah Dobson, they not only addressed a clear-cut weakness in the lineup, they made an aggressive trade to help the franchise take the next big step in their long-term plans. There’s still room for improvement, but so far, Dobson has been a great addition to the lineup. [Canadiens Player Grades: Dobson Trade Crucial For Rebuild Plans]
  • The Habs should have a very busy summer, as they attempt to address the various needs throughout the lineup, including a No. 2 centre. We discussed important dates to keep in mind, and how they will impact the Canadiens. [Canadiens Summer Shopping List, Important Summer Dates]
  • Pierre LeBrun discussed the Brendan Gallagher dossier, albeit briefly, and didn’t really provide much of an update. That being said, spending all day on the radio is bound to result in some segments that are far from groundbreaking There’s only so much information to go around, and there are plenty of outlets thirsty for radio hits. LeBrun did mention that he believes a sweetener is the sticking point, for what it’s worth. [Gallagher Trade Talk: Potential Trade Partner For The Canadiens]
  • Head coach Martin St-Louis celebrated his 51st birthday on Thursday, fresh off the best playoff result of his relatively short career as a bench boss. That being said, it’s sometimes difficult to believe that St-Louis is one of the longest tenured coaches in the league. Only Jon Cooper, Jared Bednar, and Rob Brind’amour have been with their respective franchises for longer.
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By Marc Dumont
Marc has been covering the Habs for over a decade. He previously worked for Journal Metro, The Athletic, The ... More about Marc Dumont

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