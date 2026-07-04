Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Friday.
Montreal Canadiens News
- Rookie netminder Jakub Dobes thrived in a difficult situation throughout the 2025-26 campaign. There’s no doubt about it, he earned his three-year contract extension. [Canadiens Analysis: Dobes Rewarded For Difficult Ascension To NHL]
- The Canadiens have essentially already signed all their star players to long-term, team-friendly deals. Their salary-cap situation isn’t perfect, but it’s definitely healthy, especially compared to most other NHL teams. By the time the 2027-28 season comes around, the Habs will be in great shape. [Canadiens Analysis: Looking Ahead To Salary Cap Situation]
- Speaking of the salary cap, Canadiens players are well aware that building a competitive team means you may end up leaving some money on the table.
Jakub Dobes yesterday on Habs players signing team-friendly contracts:— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 3, 2026
“At the end of the day, I feel like everyone wants to win, which is really important to get the deals done and keep the guys together…I’m just excited that everyone is on the same page. We want to do what’s… pic.twitter.com/fHBeoEU0BB
- Can we interest you in a little Hage to Zharovsky action?
De Hage, à Zharovsky… C’est doux pour les yeux, ça. pic.twitter.com/VnnG8ZfakZ— Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) July 1, 2026
- Juraj Slafkovsky continues his usual off-season regime, training with fellow NHLers in Slovakia.
Juraj Slafkovsky training with Erik Cernak in Slovakia 🇸🇰 pic.twitter.com/ijqhtlxZCB— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 3, 2026
- ICYMI: The Canadiens made a significant announcement on Wednesday, though it wasn’t regarding an unrestricted free agent. The Habs came to an agreement with Ivan Demidov on an eight-year contract extension which carries a $9.125M annual average value. The timing of the deal, in particular, was key. [Instant Analysis: Impact Of Demidov Mega Contract Extension]
Sportsnaut Network
- Just hours after New Jersey Devils GM Sunny Mehta spoke to the media, he got back to work. The team has signed 33-year-old veteran netminder David Rittich to a one-year, one-way contract worth $1,000,000. [New Jersey Devils]
- Talk about sticker shock. The National Hockey League‘s salary structure has been thrown for another loop. A massive one. The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t just opened the doors for Offer Sheets this summer — they’ve blown it off. Philly has signed Anaheim Ducks young star Leo Carlsson to a stunning offer sheet with an $18 million AAV on a five-year contract. [Philadelphia Flyers]
- Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is officially returning for his 22nd NHL season. The Great 8 signed a one-year extension with an AAV of $4.25 million. [Washington Capitals]