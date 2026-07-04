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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
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Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Friday.

Montreal Canadiens News

  • The Canadiens have essentially already signed all their star players to long-term, team-friendly deals. Their salary-cap situation isn’t perfect, but it’s definitely healthy, especially compared to most other NHL teams. By the time the 2027-28 season comes around, the Habs will be in great shape. [Canadiens Analysis: Looking Ahead To Salary Cap Situation]
  • Speaking of the salary cap, Canadiens players are well aware that building a competitive team means you may end up leaving some money on the table.
  • Can we interest you in a little Hage to Zharovsky action?
  • Juraj Slafkovsky continues his usual off-season regime, training with fellow NHLers in Slovakia.
  • ICYMI: The Canadiens made a significant announcement on Wednesday, though it wasn’t regarding an unrestricted free agent. The Habs came to an agreement with Ivan Demidov on an eight-year contract extension which carries a $9.125M annual average value. The timing of the deal, in particular, was key. [Instant Analysis: Impact Of Demidov Mega Contract Extension]

Sportsnaut Network

  • Just hours after New Jersey Devils GM Sunny Mehta spoke to the media, he got back to work. The team has signed 33-year-old veteran netminder David Rittich to a one-year, one-way contract worth $1,000,000. [New Jersey Devils]
  • Talk about sticker shock. The National Hockey League‘s salary structure has been thrown for another loop. A massive one. The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t just opened the doors for Offer Sheets this summer — they’ve blown it off. Philly has signed Anaheim Ducks young star Leo Carlsson to a stunning offer sheet with an $18 million AAV on a five-year contract. [Philadelphia Flyers]
  • Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is officially returning for his 22nd NHL season. The Great 8 signed a one-year extension with an AAV of $4.25 million. [Washington Capitals]
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By Marc Dumont
Marc has been covering the Habs for over a decade. He previously worked for Journal Metro, The Athletic, The ... More about Marc Dumont

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