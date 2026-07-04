Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Friday.

Jakub Dobes yesterday on Habs players signing team-friendly contracts:



“At the end of the day, I feel like everyone wants to win, which is really important to get the deals done and keep the guys together…I’m just excited that everyone is on the same page. We want to do what’s… pic.twitter.com/fHBeoEU0BB