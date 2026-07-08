BROSSARD, Quebec - JUNE 30: Development Camp 2026 at the CN Sports Complex on June 30, 2026 in Brossard, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Matt Garies/Club de hockey Canadien)

Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Tuesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

Calling all Canadiens fans! It’s time to rank the top Habs prospects, and as per tradition, we need your help. Voting takes just a few minutes, and once the rankings are established, we will publish in-depth profiles for all the top Canadiens prospects. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospect Rankings: 2026 Summer Fan Vote]

The Habs are in ‘excellent shape’, because they’ve signed their star players to great contracts, but according to Elliotte Friedman, they’re still aggressively looking to pull off a big trade. [Canadiens In Excellent Shape, Interested In Big Trade]

NHL super agent Dan Milstein discussed some of his clients, including Montreal Canadiens players Ivan Demidov and Alexander Zharovsky.

A great interview with Dan Milstein came out yesterday. I translated the part about Ivan Demidov, Alexander Zharovsky, Alexander Karmanov, and Nikita Klepov for you. Seriously, it's a great one. pic.twitter.com/JQCFjWaTyF — Uggg (@Uggg_uggg) July 7, 2026

Even though Joe Veleno signed a contract with the New York Rangers, the Canadiens allowed him to practice in his former uniform, with his former teammates.

Surprise‼️ Joe Veleno était lui aussi présent à l’entraînement en uniforme du Canadien, malgré la signature d’un contrat d’une saison avec les Rangers de New York le 1er juillet dernier. 🤯👀⬇️@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Veleno #NHL pic.twitter.com/5Omt1ua4f3 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) July 6, 2026

Prospect Owen Beck also spent some time on the ice in Brossard, practicing his shot. It’s arguably his greatest weakness, making it a very encouraging training session. As long as the young players keep improving, so will the rest of the organization.

Après l’entraînement, Owen Beck est demeuré sur la glace quelques minutes de plus pour travailler ses tirs dans la partie supérieure du filet. 🎯🥅@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Beck #NHL pic.twitter.com/at9V8ySwCi — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) July 6, 2026

He’ll return to the KHL for the start of the 2026-27 campaign, but for now, Zharovsky is spending precious time training under development coach Adam Nicholas.

Sportsnaut Network

New Jersey Devils‘ GM Sunny Mehta recently proclaimed it’s never reasonable to assume they’re done for an offseason. They’re always looking to improve when the right move comes along. Of course, not every move is going to be a big splash — like the Jacob Markstrom deal — but each could bear importance nonetheless. [New Jersey Devils]

The San Jose Sharks will head into the 2026-27 season with the fan base aspiring for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs rather than a top pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. While making the playoffs is the focus, there’s always a bit of fun in looking ahead to who might join the deepest farm system in the NHL. [San Jose Sharks]

The Detroit Red Wings and Patrick Kane were unable to agree on a new contract ahead of NHL free agency. It has been one week since NHL free agency opened, and Kane is still unsigned. Is that a good sign for the Red Wings? According to a new report, Detroit could be in the mix for the NHL legend. [Detroit Red Wings]