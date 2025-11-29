The Montreal Canadiens (13-7-3) will take on the high-flying Colorado Avalanche (17-1-6), with the puck drop scheduled for 3:00 pm ET.

The Habs are fresh off an important 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, featuring goals from Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Jake Evans, and Zachary Bolduc. Despite being outshot, Martin St-Louis’ team created more high-quality scoring chances at 5v5, which is always a very encouraging sign.

Netminder Samuel Montembeault looked great, stopping 30 of the 31 shots sent his way to secure his first win since November 8, versus the Utah Mammoth.

Dobes Starts, Difficult Assignment

Montembeault’s counterpart, rookie Jakub Dobes, will be relied upon to guard the net on Saturday afternoon, and will aim to earn his third consecutive win, yet another good sign when it comes to the always-complicated goaltender situation in Montreal.

It won’t be easy, as the Avalanche have established themselves as the best team in the NHL this season by a wide margin.

Their impressive 17-1-6 record is far from a mirage, as evidenced by their elite underlying numbers. They control over 55 percent of the shots at 5v5, not to mention almost 60 percent of the high-danger scoring chances.

In other words, the Canadiens will have to put together one of their best outings of the season if they hope to emerge from Colorado with two points.

Seeing as this is the second leg of back-to-back games that include travel, the Habs decided not to hold practice on Saturday morning, and thus, will not provide any updates about potential lineup changes. We can assume St-Louis will run the same setup as he did versus the Golden Knights, though there is a chance rookie Adam Engstrom may be re-integrated into the lineup to take advantage of his excellent skating and puck-moving skills.

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lineup

Cole Caufield – Nick Suzuki – Zachary Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky – Oliver Kapanen – Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier– Jake Evans – Josh Anderson

Florian Xhekaj – Joe Veleno – Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson – Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble – Lane Hutson

Adam Engstrom/Arber Xhekaj – Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Artturi Lehkonen – Nathan MacKinnon – Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog – Brock Nelson – Ross Colton

Parker Kelly – Jack Drury – Victor Olofsson

Ivan Ivan – Zakhar Bardakov – Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews – Cale Makar

Josh Manson – Brent Burns

Samuel Girard – Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

How To Watch The Habs Vs. The Avalanche

The Montreal Canadiens versus the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, November 29, 2025, will be aired on TSN2 and RDS. An instant recap complete with highlights will be available on Sportsnaut as soon as the final whistle blows.