Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Thursday.

Montreal Canadiens News

The Habs own the 28th overall pick heading into the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, and while there have been some decent players drafted at that range in the last five years, there have also been more misses than hits. [NHL Draft History: Players Selected 28th Overall]

Jeff Gorton discussed the future of two of the organization’s most important prospects: Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky. Neither player is expected to play in Montreal next season, but Gorton left the door open when discussing Hage’s desire to return to the NCAA for a third campaign. [VIDEO: Future Of Top Canadiens Prospects Hage, Zharovsky]

It appears that Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko may be available, at least to a certain extent, in that a good offer would convince the Blue Jackets to move him. Elliotte Friedman briefly mentioned that Marchenko is the type of player that would interest the Canadiens, but it was speculation rather than a report. [Sportsnet]

Elliotte Friedman on the Canadiens: “I think Montreal is a team that is really stealthily trying (to add); I wouldn’t be surprised if they were a Marchenko team, for example.” https://t.co/SR26sCyg7s — HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) June 25, 2026

It should be noted that Columbus is not actively attempting to trade Marchenko, but given the interest from several teams, they’re listening to offers.

Aaron Portzline: I’ve been assured that the Blue Jackets aren’t…trying to trade Kirill Marchenko; The fact that he’s being mentioned should give you an idea of the scale and magnitude of some of the trades that have been discussed by Don Waddell – The Athletic (6/24) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 25, 2026

The Habs pulled off a very minor deal, late on Thursday. They dealt restricted free agent Luke Tuch to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for another RFA, forward Hunter McKown. The 23-year-old centre scored nine goals and 16 assists playing for the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) last season.

Canadiens agree to deal Tuch to Blue Jackets for McKown in swap of RFAs https://t.co/F7lwjvPfoR — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) June 25, 2026

It was rather apparent, but Gorton confirmed that the NHL’s Trade Market is currently favouring selling teams, rather than buying teams, such as the Habs.

Jeff Gorton just said there’s way more buyers than sellers right now and that they’re looking at many things currently pic.twitter.com/zAKeMjVZbf — Alex (@ivandemigoal) June 25, 2026

Montreal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, a situation she dealt with for most of the season.

Un message de votre capitaine, Marie-Philip Poulin.



A message from your captain, Marie-Philip Poulin. pic.twitter.com/ezAxGxqXGM — Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) June 25, 2026

ICYMI: Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish has resurfaced in trade rumours, with the Canadiens named as one of the teams that would possibly be interested in his services. McTavish has value, but there are a few red flags in his results that should give the Habs cause for concern. [Canadiens Trade Rumours: Evaluating McTavish Potential]

ICYMI: The 2026 NHL Entry Draft is on the horizon, which means it’s the perfect time to take a look at Montreal’s draft stock, the latest trade talk, and what to expect from the Habs. [Canadiens NHL Draft Primer: Draft Picks, Latest Trade Rumours, Expectations]

Sportsnaut Network

Dallas isn’t giving away Jason Robertson for cheap, yet, the New Jersey Devils can still afford to trade for him. Two protected first-round picks, a pair of thirds, and a young piece like Logan Stankoven. That’s a lot. But the Devils might actually be equipped to put something like it on the table. [New Jersey Devils]

It’s been just over two months since the New Jersey Devils hired Sunny Mehta as general manager. We asked fans a simple question: “At this exact moment, are you willing to place your full trust in Sunny Mehta?” [New Jersey Devils]

The Washington Capitals traded Hendrix Lapierre to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. In exchange, the Capitals received a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder. [Washington Capitals]