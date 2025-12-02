Here are the Montreal Canadiens news items, stories, and content you may have missed on Monday.

There was an interesting sight at practice, as Florian and Arber Xhekaj took some time to practice the best approach to starting a fight, including how to initially grab their opponent before throwing punches.

It’s no secret that defenceman Alexandre Carrier is having a hard time this season. His timing, defensive positioning, and decision-making has left a lot to be desired. Head coach Martin St-Louis was asked about the blueliners issues, and responded some sound advice.

Habs coach Marty St. Louis today on Alex Carrier, who admitted that he hasn’t personally been satisfied with his season:



“I would just tell him to keep going. Alexandre hasn’t forgotten how to play hockey. When your confidence goes down a bit, your reading of the game isn’t as… pic.twitter.com/40T2tedRYr — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 2, 2025

According to Mike Matheson, Ivan Demidov decided to show up with less-than-ideal clothing when asked to “look professional” before boarding a flight. The way I look at it, comfort should always take precedence over style, but once in a while you have to suit up.

The Russians LOVE their sweatsedos.



Ivan Demidov showed up to plane fully sweated out after the coach asked the team to look professional 😂 pic.twitter.com/1ZELz7ScPh — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 1, 2025

Habs prospect L.J. Mooney was added to Team USA’s preliminary roster for the upcoming 2026 World Junior Championship, set to take place in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, during the holidays.

One step closer to Minnesota 👏



The preliminary roster for the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team is here! 🇺🇸



Details: https://t.co/S1VOlGVj2k pic.twitter.com/1X1Ufp3mQO — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 1, 2025

ICYMI: There was some relatively surprising on the weekend, as the Habs announced a five-year contract extension with defenceman Mike Matheson on Friday morning. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes tends to avoid signing older players, but there’s no denying Matheson brings an important veteran presence to the lineup, not to mention his ability to absorb some of the heaviest minutes in the NHL. [Instant Analysis: Matheson Contract Extension Provides Value]

December means we’ve passed American Thanksgiving, which is typically a benchmark for contenders and pretenders. Thus, the speculation swirls with which teams may make moves based on their current status in the standings. The New Jersey Devils are certainly anticipated to be buyers. However, depending on the magnitude of a deal, has Simon Nemec played his way to untouchable status in a potential Devils trade for a big return? [New Jersey Devils]

Valeri Nichushkin was back in full gear at Avalanche practice on Monday, skating in his usual second-line spot alongside center Brock Nelson. Ross Colton rounded out that line. [Colorado Avalanche]

Statistically, Morgan Geekie and Nathan MacKinnon are equals.

They both have 20 goals, and share the league lead ahead of the likes of Kirill Kaprizov, Sidney Crosby, and Jason Robertson. But as far as Geekie sees it, that’s the where the similarities between him and MacKinnon begin and end. [Boston Bruins]