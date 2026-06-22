Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on the weekend.

Montreal Canadiens News

Veteran Phillip Danault hit the ice in Brossard on Friday, gearing up to play the final year of his contract in 2026-27. Danault only managed to produce 5 assists in 30 games with the Los Angeles Kings, but following the deal that returned him to the Habs, he scored six goals and six assists in 45, a much more respectable output for the defensive specialist.

Tout d’abord, je souhaite une bonne fête des Pères à tous les papas! 🥳🥳



En parlant de papas, Phillip Danault était déjà de retour sur la glace vendredi dernier, à Brossard. 👀⬇️



L’attaquant québécois (et fier papa 👴) entamera la dernière année de son contrat la saison… pic.twitter.com/bP2VIjdT2h — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) June 21, 2026

Alexander Zharovsky continues to acclimatize himself to his future surroundings. The top prospect is spending part of his summer in Montreal, but will return to the KHL for the upcoming season. He’s been busy working out with Adam Nicholas, who still has a heck of a shot.

En fin d’entraînement, hier matin à Brossard, Adam Nicholas s’est amusé à effectuer quelques tirs sur réception avec Alexander Zharovsky. 👀⬇️



À titre d’information, il ne fait pas partie du groupe d’entraîneurs du Canadien. Depuis mars 2022, il occupe officiellement le poste de… pic.twitter.com/ahrpajDL5W — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) June 20, 2026

Ivan Demidov continues to serve as a mentor/chaperon for Zharovsky while he’s in Montreal.

Ivan Demidov, his GF Katya & Alexander Zharovsky in Montreal pic.twitter.com/KuVHBxR5Qq — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 21, 2026

Mike Matheson was grateful for the exciting season, thanking the fans via Instagram on the weekend. His usage was changed considerably, and though the underlying numbers were far from elite, it’s fair to say Matheson adapted quite well to a difficult situation. [Canadiens Player Grades: Matheson Dealt With Challenging Usage]

Mike Matheson on his IG:



“Grateful for every moment this season. Merci, Montréal ♥️” pic.twitter.com/KKXXG33bcx — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 21, 2026

The Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators swung a significant deal, sending former Senators captain Brady Tkachuk to Florida for a package of draft picks. All things considered, the draft picks are unlikely to yield a star player, and the Senators once again had to trade a player against their wishes.

9 & 25 this year, first 2029 and a second in 2030 https://t.co/FUiTuJYg8i — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2026

ICYMI: The Habs should have a very busy summer, as they attempt to address the various needs throughout the lineup, including a No. 2 centre. We discussed important dates to keep in mind, and how they will impact the Canadiens. [ Canadiens Summer Shopping List, Important Summer Dates ]

The Habs should have a very busy summer, as they attempt to address the various needs throughout the lineup, including a No. 2 centre. We discussed important dates to keep in mind, and how they will impact the Canadiens. [ ] ICYMI: When the Canadiens traded for defenceman Noah Dobson, they not only addressed a clear-cut weakness in the lineup, they made an aggressive trade to help the franchise take the next big step in their long-term plans. There’s still room for improvement, but so far, Dobson has been a great addition to the lineup. [Canadiens Player Grades: Dobson Trade Crucial For Rebuild Plans]

Sportsnaut Network

The New Jersey Devils announced that Assistant Coach Jeremy Colliton would be departing the organization to pursue other business opportunities. New Jersey Hockey Now then learned that “other business opportunities” are unrelated to NHL openings. [New Jersey Devils]

A Mikko Rantanen sweater was thrown into the parade path (and stomped on by fans), and three of the featured individuals were quite literally stripped of clothing on stage by William Carrier and Alexander Nikishin – just to showcase a fraction of the craziness of the Carolina Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup parade and rally.[Carolina Hurricanes]

Four years after pulling off a blockbuster trade to get Matthew Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers acquired younger brother Brady on Sunday evening. The trade to get Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators gives the Panthers perhaps the deepest top-9 forward group in the NHL. [Florida Panthers]