Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Wednesday.
Montreal Canadiens News
- It was a very encouraging season for 22-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky. He set career bests in goals, assists, and points, while also gaining confidence when he was tasked with driving the charge on the second line. [Canadiens Player Grades: Slafkovsky Took Next Step In Evolution]
- It appears that the Matthew Knies trade dossier has not been shut. According to Deren Dreger, Knies is still very much in play in the NHL’s trade market. The Canadiens reportedly attempted to swing a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the deadline, but it fell through at the last moment. [Canadiens Hughes Berated Leafs GM For Failed Knies Trade]
Darren Dreger: Depending on who you talk to, there are a number of NHL executives out there who believe that Matthew Knies will be traded; I don't think you're gonna get anything as definitive as that from the Maple Leafs; Chayka is doing his due diligence – That's Hockey (6/17)— NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 17, 2026
- Some are suggesting the Carolina Hurricanes will likely buyout former Hab Jesperi Kotakniemi, but given his age, I’d venture a guess that a team would be willing to take a flier on him, for a very low price.
Frank Seravalli: Re Hurricanes: My guess is they're gonna have a Jesperi Kotkaniemi contract buyout – Kevin Karius Show (6/16)— NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 17, 2026
- The Montreal Victoire have re-signed Abby Roque to a two-year contract extension. Roque was crucial in helping the Victoire secure their first Walter Cup Championship in 2024-25.
UNE ENTENTE RENOUVELÉE, SOLIDE COMME UN ROQUE! 🪨— Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) June 17, 2026
La Victoire de Montréal s’est entendue à nouveau avec l’attaquante Abby Roque pour un contrat standard de deux ans.
A ROQUE SOLID SIGNATURE!
The Montréal Victoire have re-signed forward Abby Roque to a two-year Standard Player… pic.twitter.com/TecoNpiTl2
- ICYMI: Mike Matheson’s role changed considerably in 2025-26, but despite the drastic change in responsibilities, he still absorbed a heavy dose of minutes versus difficult competition. [Canadiens Player Grades: Matheson Adapted To Difficult Challenge]
Sportsnaut Network
- The New Jersey Devils came out of the 2025-26 season with a defence that had its moments but too often felt disjointed in transition. Guys like Dougie Hamilton, Luke Hughes, and Simon Nemec brought offensive spark from the back end, posting respectable primary assist rates and helping generate chances, although at moderate or inconsistent rates. [New Jersey Devils]
- The NHL’s annual buyout window cracked open this week and will stay available until 5 p.m. ET on June 30, offering front offices a chance to trim salary obligations and reshape their books for the seasons ahead. For the New Jersey Devils, attention has turned to 36-year-old netminder Jacob Markstrom, whose two-year, $12 million extension—signed last fall and kicks in on July 1st—now sits as a significant piece on their payroll. [New Jersey Devils]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs’ coaching search was said to have started with conversations with about 55 people. Around 20 or so were interviewed in some form, and we finally had what was called a short list of four or five finalists this week. But no one, anywhere, seemed to have mentioned the name Jim Hiller as a candidate. In a surprise, seemingly out of the blue, Hiller has now been hired as the 41st head coach of the franchise. [Toronto Maple Leafs]