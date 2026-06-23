Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Monday.
Montreal Canadiens News
- The NHL announced Carey Price was among the inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame, as one of the headliners of the 2026 class. Price won a bevy of individual trophies, and there’s no denying he deserves his spot in the Hall of Fame in Toronto. [Price Deserved Induction To Hall of Fame]
- Price was near one of his favourite honey holes when he got the call from the Hall, which is fitting because he clearly has a love for the outdoors, and is most comfortable fishing and hunting.
#Habs Carey Price says he was in the car driving when he got the call from the Hockey Hall of Fame: "I was cruising by an old fishing hole in Monte Lake, British Columbia and I saw it on the display… hockey hall of fame and I couldn't wait to answer that one"— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) June 22, 2026
- We’ve reached phenom Lane Hutson in our Montreal Canadiens player grades, and as expected, he received an A+ due to his excellence. He not only improved his production, his underlying numbers were fantastic in his sophomore season. Hutson is the rising tide that lifts all Canadiens boats. [Canadiens Player Grades: Hutson Is The Rising Tide]
- Nick Suzuki was back in action, fresh off his Selke Trophy win. The Canadiens captain was busy spending time on the ice in Brossard, alongside rookie netminder Jacob Fowler.
Le capitaine Nick Suzuki et le gardien Jacob Fowler se sont entraînés légèrement, en survêtement, ce matin à Brossard. 👀⬇️— Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) June 22, 2026
Ils étaient accompagnés du fils de Jeff Gorton et de celui de Jim Ramsay (directeur de la performance). Évidemment, le tout se déroulait sous la… pic.twitter.com/nkkK7wHzlN
- Not that anyone was expecting him to show up out of shape, but it should be said that Suzuki looked good considering he had been off the ice for a while. [Canadiens Player Grades: Suzuki Epitomizes Excellence]
Le capitaine Nick Suzuki ne semble pas trop rouillé, lui qui a réussi quelques beaux dribbles et des tirs dans le coin supérieur sur cette séquence. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Suzuki #NHL pic.twitter.com/XybjACaUvb— Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) June 22, 2026
- ICYMI: Mike Matheson’s usage was changed considerably, and though the underlying numbers were far from elite, it’s fair to say he adapted quite well to a difficult situation. [Canadiens Player Grades: Matheson Dealt With Challenging Usage]
Sportsnaut Network
- The Brady Tkachuk blockbuster to the Florida Panthers underscores an unfolding truth in today’s NHL. Power is shifting in favour of the NHLs star players. New Jersey Devils fans watching the Hughes speculation might feel uncomfortable. However, they’re not in a Tkachuk-like predicament yet. [New Jersey Devils]
- It was a seismic blockbuster that took the hockey world by storm late Sunday afternoon. The Ottawa Senators sent captain Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers to join his brother Matthew in a deal that has many around the sport shaking their heads. And now, it seems the Senators are interested in Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson. [Dallas Stars]
- Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski will have two years remaining on his contract. He is 28 years old and there appears to be no progress on a new contract extension, which means a trade could be in the works. [Columbus Blue Jackets]