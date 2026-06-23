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NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Monday.

Montreal Canadiens News

  • The NHL announced Carey Price was among the inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame, as one of the headliners of the 2026 class. Price won a bevy of individual trophies, and there’s no denying he deserves his spot in the Hall of Fame in Toronto. [Price Deserved Induction To Hall of Fame]
  • Price was near one of his favourite honey holes when he got the call from the Hall, which is fitting because he clearly has a love for the outdoors, and is most comfortable fishing and hunting.
  • We’ve reached phenom Lane Hutson in our Montreal Canadiens player grades, and as expected, he received an A+ due to his excellence. He not only improved his production, his underlying numbers were fantastic in his sophomore season. Hutson is the rising tide that lifts all Canadiens boats. [Canadiens Player Grades: Hutson Is The Rising Tide]
  • Nick Suzuki was back in action, fresh off his Selke Trophy win. The Canadiens captain was busy spending time on the ice in Brossard, alongside rookie netminder Jacob Fowler.

Sportsnaut Network

  • The Brady Tkachuk blockbuster to the Florida Panthers underscores an unfolding truth in today’s NHL. Power is shifting in favour of the NHLs star players. New Jersey Devils fans watching the Hughes speculation might feel uncomfortable. However, they’re not in a Tkachuk-like predicament yet. [New Jersey Devils]
  • It was a seismic blockbuster that took the hockey world by storm late Sunday afternoon. The Ottawa Senators sent captain Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers to join his brother Matthew in a deal that has many around the sport shaking their heads. And now, it seems the Senators are interested in Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson. [Dallas Stars]
  • Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski will have two years remaining on his contract. He is 28 years old and there appears to be no progress on a new contract extension, which means a trade could be in the works. [Columbus Blue Jackets]
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By Marc Dumont
Marc has been covering the Habs for over a decade. He previously worked for Journal Metro, The Athletic, The ... More about Marc Dumont

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