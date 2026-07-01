Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Tuesday.

Nick Bobrov on watching Habs prospect Gleb Pugachyov in Russia 🇷🇺:



“The first shift we saw him…‘This is our guy.’ He set the tone, beelined at a guy, almost put him in the 10th row and then just did it over and over and over again. He was hard to miss as a team captain.” pic.twitter.com/e5pW5MdjF5