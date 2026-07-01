Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Tuesday.
Montreal Canadiens News
- ICYMI: With free agency looming, take a look at how the Montreal Canaidens are set up from a salary cap standpoint, as well as the most recent trade rumours, and potential targets. [Canadiens Free Agency Primer]
- It was love at first sight between the Canadiens and Gleb Pugachyov. Nick Bobrov, the Canadiens’ Director of Amateur Scouting, was impressed from the very first shift. [VIDEO: Watch Canadiens Prospect Pugachyov Obliterate Opponents]
Nick Bobrov on watching Habs prospect Gleb Pugachyov in Russia 🇷🇺:— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 30, 2026
“The first shift we saw him…‘This is our guy.’ He set the tone, beelined at a guy, almost put him in the 10th row and then just did it over and over and over again. He was hard to miss as a team captain.” pic.twitter.com/e5pW5MdjF5
- By trading both Brendan Gallagher and Joshua Roy, the Canadiens are setting emotions aside for the ultimate task: creating a Stanley Cup-contending lineup. [Canadiens Focus On Future]
- Two Canadiens prospects, L.J. Mooney and Timofei Runtso, have been invited to Team USA’s Summer Showcase camp.
Habs prospects LJ Mooney and Timofei Runtso have been invited to the Team USA 🇺🇸 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase. pic.twitter.com/QzeCMiFBtr— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 30, 2026
- ICYMI: It’s not always easy to get a good read on the prospects who are developing in Russia, which is why we turned to various scouting outlets to acquire as much information as possible on Pugachyov’s potential. He’s fast, he’s a hard worker, and he absolutely loves violence. [Scouting Profile: Canadiens Add Physicality With Pugachyov]
Sportsnaut Network
- The New Jersey Devils have completed a multi-player deal with the Florida Panthers, sending goaltender Jacob Markstrom and winger Angus Crookshank to Florida in exchange for forward Evan Rodrigues, center Jesper Boqvist, and prospect Ben Steeves. [New Jersey Devils]
- The New Jersey Devils also bolstered their forward group by extending restricted free agent Arseny Gritsyuk to a three-year, $9.75 million contract. [New Jersey Devils]
- The San Jose Sharks were viewed as one of the biggest winners of the 2026 NHL Draft, setting themselves up for a bright future. With the offseason now shifting towards free agency and the trade market, there are swirling NHL rumours about win-now talent San Jose could add to its blue line. [San Jose Sharks]