avatar
Updated:
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals, brendan gallagher and carey price
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Tuesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

  • ICYMI: With free agency looming, take a look at how the Montreal Canaidens are set up from a salary cap standpoint, as well as the most recent trade rumours, and potential targets. [Canadiens Free Agency Primer]
  • By trading both Brendan Gallagher and Joshua Roy, the Canadiens are setting emotions aside for the ultimate task: creating a Stanley Cup-contending lineup. [Canadiens Focus On Future]
  • Two Canadiens prospects, L.J. Mooney and Timofei Runtso, have been invited to Team USA’s Summer Showcase camp.
  • ICYMI: It’s not always easy to get a good read on the prospects who are developing in Russia, which is why we turned to various scouting outlets to acquire as much information as possible on Pugachyov’s potential. He’s fast, he’s a hard worker, and he absolutely loves violence. [Scouting Profile: Canadiens Add Physicality With Pugachyov]

Sportsnaut Network

  • The New Jersey Devils have completed a multi-player deal with the Florida Panthers, sending goaltender Jacob Markstrom and winger Angus Crookshank to Florida in exchange for forward Evan Rodrigues, center Jesper Boqvist, and prospect Ben Steeves. [New Jersey Devils]
  • The New Jersey Devils also bolstered their forward group by extending restricted free agent Arseny Gritsyuk to a three-year, $9.75 million contract. [New Jersey Devils]
  • The San Jose Sharks were viewed as one of the biggest winners of the 2026 NHL Draft, setting themselves up for a bright future. With the offseason now shifting towards free agency and the trade market, there are swirling NHL rumours about win-now talent San Jose could add to its blue line. [San Jose Sharks]
avatar
By Marc Dumont
Marc has been covering the Habs for over a decade. He previously worked for Journal Metro, The Athletic, The ... More about Marc Dumont

Tap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on GoogleTap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on Google

Got a story or tip for us?

Email Us

Sportsnaut: News, analysis, and rankings across every major sport. Where fans come first.

Follow us for breaking news and latest updates at Sportsnaut

Writer Opportunities Privacy Policy
© 2026 Sportsnaut