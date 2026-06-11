Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

Silky-smooth skater Adam Engstrom was named to the AHL’s Top Prospect Team, after yet another solid season with the Laval Rocket. It’s become quite clear that the time he spent in the SHL has helped him hit the ground running in the AHL. [Canadiens Prospect Receives Important AHL Accolade]

Newfoundlander Alex Newhook didn’t exactly dominate when it came to puck possession, but he improved his production in 2025-26, and his playoff performance was enough to earn him well-deserved praise. While the first line struggled in the playoffs, depth players, led by Newhook, took over from an offensive standpoint [Canadiens Player Grades: Newhook Clutch Playoff Performance]

Prospect Alexander Zharovsky will be at Canadiens training camp, a situation that was far from a guarantee given that he still has a KHL contract. The highly-skilled forward was voted as the Canadiens’ No. 3 prospect in the recent annual rankings. [Canadiens Prospect Rankings – No. 3 Brilliant Zharovsky]

Je peux vous confirmer la présence d'Alexander Zharovsky au camp de perfectionnement du CH au mois de juillet. https://t.co/SCGKU1La5Y — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 10, 2026

It appears that former Hab Cayden Primeau will be heading to the KHL, joining another former Canadiens netminder who has carved out a nice career for himself, Zachary Fucale.

BREAKING ⚡️#SoundTheSiren goaltender Cayden Primeau rumored to be heading to the KHL. — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) June 8, 2026

ICYMI: Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer is expected to become a free agent this summer. While there are several factors working in his favour, his usage with the Panthers was the driving force behind his improved production in 2025-26. This doesn’t mean the Canadiens should avoid signing him, but they should guard against overpaying for his services. [NHL Free Agency: Evaluating Greer’s Potential Impact With Habs]

Sportsnaut Network

Game 4 was a must-win for the Carolina Hurricanes, who had lost two of their three games against the Vegas Golden Knights. Throughout NHL history, only one team had overcome a 3-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final. However, the lingering question of who would actually mind the net was the question – a question left lingering by head coach Rod Brind’Amour. [Carolina Hurricanes]

With the NHL’s salary cap steadily rising, roster decisions this summer could have ripple effects well into the next decade. One scenario gaining attention involves Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin trade request and the possibility of landing with the Minnesota Wild. For the New Jersey Devils, that move might quietly tilt the long-term outlook in their favour. [New Jersey Devils]

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ youth movement this season ended with oddly little youth. And the young players who hoped to play in the NHL were angry, not with the organization, but with themselves.[Pittsburgh Penguins]