Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Friday.

Montreal Canadiens News

It’s official! Rather than trading the pick, the Canadiens made their selection, choosing Russian forward Gleb Pugachyov in the first round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The Habs traded up to ensure they would be able to add Pugachyov to their prospect pool. [Canadiens Trade Up, Draft Prospect Pugachyov]

It’s not always easy to get a good read on the prospects who are developing in Russia, which is why we turned to various scouting outlets to acquire as much information as possible on Pugachyov’s potential. He’s fast, he’s a hard worker, and he absolutely loves violence. [Scouting Profile: Canadiens Add Physicality With Pugachyov]

The Canadiens reportedly submitted a “massive offer” for Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko. While the actual assets involved were not revealed, it does align with the team’s desire to add high-end talent to the lineup. [Canadiens Submit “MASSIVE” Trade Offer For Marchenko]

Speaking of Marchenko, he’s apparently seeking a new contract in the $11M annual average value range. If the Canadiens make a trade including Marchenko, they’ll have to move a player such as Brendan Gallagher to add a little financial manoeuvrability to the mix.

In speaking to @BlueJacketsNHL F Marchenko’s camp that new @NYRangers

Dorofeyev new $11M AAV deal among others as a comp. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/D0Uq8MrHC5 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 27, 2026

Prior to the Marchenko report, it was also revealed that the Canadiens have been quite active in searching for an impact player, despite making a pair of minor-league trades. [Trade Talk: Canadiens Calling Teams About Top NHL Talent]

The Canadiens released their preseason schedule for 2026-27, and they will only face two very familiar opponents: The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators.

Les dates de notre calendrier préparatoire 2026-2027 sont dévoilées! 🗓️



The dates for our 2026-27 preseason schedule are here!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/EUxRUEnxcx — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 26, 2026

Top Habs prospect Michael Hage was named as one of the best hockey players outside the NHL by the 2026 NHL Draft Class.

For the third straight year, we asked #NHLDraft prospects a few poll questions…



See the results! 💬 pic.twitter.com/tj39KSiol9 — NHL (@NHL) June 26, 2026

The NHL hopefuls also picked Canadiens rookie netminder Jakub Dobes as one of the best goalies in the league, which is a little surprising. Recency bias or not, it was a nice acknowledgement of Dobes’ impressive evolution into a legitimate NHL goaltender.

As usual, Juraj Slafkovsky has returned to Slovakia for his summer training, where he’s working out with fellow NHL and countryman Erik Cernak.

Juraj Slafkovsky training with Erik Cernak in Košice, Slovakia 🇸🇰 pic.twitter.com/YC9rtSwmwB — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 26, 2026

Sportsnaut Network

The New Jersey Devils decided to forgo trading the 12th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, selecting 18-year-old center Alexander Command. Command, who comes in at 6-foot-1, 187-pounds, seemed to rise up the draft rankings pretty quickly as the night neared. [New Jersey Devils]

Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson has been the subject of NHL trade rumours this offseason with the two sides unable to agree to terms on a new deal. While neither an extension nor trade is imminent, Robertson did reportedly prevent a huge deal from going down this week ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. [Dallas Stars]

Things can always change, but after meeting with the media ahead of Friday’s opening round of the NHL Draft, Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic made it known that he has his sights set on free agency to add depth to his lineup. [Colorado Avalanche]