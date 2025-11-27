Here are the Montreal Canadiens news items, stories, and content you may have missed on Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

The Habs and the Utah Mammoth faced off in a late game that featured a few lead changes. The Mammoth had four times more high-danger scoring chances, but thanks to Nick Suzuki and Ivan Demidov, they Canadiens managed to steal the win. It should also be noted that Suzuki reached, and passed the 400-point mark thanks to his three-point effort. [Canadiens Highlights: Suzuki And Demidov Secure Two Points]

Former Hab Samuel Blais has been placed on waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Blais signed a one-year deal with the Canadiens during the summer, but was quickly claimed by the Leafs when they attempted to send him to the AHL. Due to the Canadiens injuries, not to mention the lack of offence from the bottom-six in the lineup, a waiver claim is a real possibility, especially since Blais brings a fair amount of truculence to the table. [Leafs Place Former Canadiens Forward Blais On Waivers]

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers were very interested in drafting Canadiens forward Florian Xhekaj, to the point that they met with him on several occasions. Xhekaj was chosen in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL entry Draft, 101st overall.

The Panthers were very interested in drafting #GoHabsGo forward Florian Xhekaj, according to Elliotte Friedman. pic.twitter.com/EKejxlOa5I — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 26, 2025

The Panthers did not have many draft picks in 2023, which was clearly an advantage for the Habs. They only had one pick (63rd overall) before the Canadiens took Xhekaj’s name off the board.

It would also appear that the Ottawa Senators were interested in acquiring the feisty forward. According to Jérôme Bérubé, the Sens were going to select Xhekaj with their first pick of the draft, which was 108th overall.

In other words, it’s a good thing the Habs nabbed him with the 101st overall pick, as the Senators were ready to secure his rights.

Abby Roque may have scored the goal of the year for the Montreal Victoire, and the season is barely underway!

DÉGEU 🤯



DIGUSTING pic.twitter.com/NPnwEMPI3c — Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) November 26, 2025

