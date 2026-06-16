Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Monday.
Montreal Canadiens News
- There’s no ignoring the fact that Kirby Dach has missed over 50% of the scheduled games since joining the Canadiens. Injuries are an endless issue that have clearly derailed his career. It’s an unfortunate situation, but the Habs have to consider moving on. [Canadiens Player Grades: Difficult Decision In Dach’s Near Future]
- Ivan Demidov is planning on taking his countryman, Alexander Zharovsky, under his wing this summer. Zharovsky is going to return to the KHL for the 2026-27 season, but he’s spending a significant amount of time in Montreal during the offseason. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospects – No. 3 Brilliant Zharovsky]
Ça fait longtemps qu’on attendait ce moment-là. Et ça paraît qu’ils ont une belle chimie 👀 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/19ErE4fyUC— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 15, 2026
- As long as Demidov brings Zharovsky to ‘Ma Poule Mouillée’ for a poutine, and not the incredibly overrated ‘Banquise’ across the street, I’m happy.
Ivan Demidov on his childhood friend Alexander Zharovsky, who will be staying with him in Montreal this summer:— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 15, 2026
“We will train together, and I will show him around the city.” pic.twitter.com/VcyDWgKQef
- As expected, Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford has been named the defenceman of the year in the CHL, thanks to an incredible season that saw him score 45 goals in 55 games. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospects – No. 7: Extraordinary Pickford]
The CHL Defenceman of the Year is the @tigershockey's@CanadiensMTL prospect Bryce Pickford! #CHLAwards pic.twitter.com/ghnKXuxOlx— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) June 15, 2026
- All praise Jakub Dobes! He was easily the Canadiens’ MVP throughout the playoffs, an encouraging sign when discussing Montreal’s future in goaltending.
Final playoff goalie rankings https://t.co/RtBkDPbkvW pic.twitter.com/pmEWHXD8uK— MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) June 15, 2026
Sportsnaut Network
- For many New Jersey Devils fans, seeing their division rival Carolina Hurricanes hoist the Stanley Cup was likely a painful experience. But at the same time, it also proved a point that new general manager Sunny Mehta made during his introductory press conference: [New Jersey Devils]
- The Devils have put feelers out on Jacob Markstrom, and if he can find a partner, he could reshape the franchise’s direction this summer. After a season of high expectations in 2025-26 ended in disappointment and the team failed to reach the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the goaltending situation is under scrutiny. [New Jersey Devils]
- The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Oliver Okuliar in the trade for their prospect defenseman last weekend and signed Okuliar to a new contract Monday. [Pittsburgh Penguins]