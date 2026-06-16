Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Monday.

Montreal Canadiens News

There’s no ignoring the fact that Kirby Dach has missed over 50% of the scheduled games since joining the Canadiens. Injuries are an endless issue that have clearly derailed his career. It’s an unfortunate situation, but the Habs have to consider moving on. [Canadiens Player Grades: Difficult Decision In Dach’s Near Future]

Ivan Demidov is planning on taking his countryman, Alexander Zharovsky, under his wing this summer. Zharovsky is going to return to the KHL for the 2026-27 season, but he’s spending a significant amount of time in Montreal during the offseason. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospects – No. 3 Brilliant Zharovsky]

Ça fait longtemps qu’on attendait ce moment-là. Et ça paraît qu’ils ont une belle chimie 👀 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/19ErE4fyUC — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 15, 2026

As long as Demidov brings Zharovsky to ‘Ma Poule Mouillée’ for a poutine, and not the incredibly overrated ‘Banquise’ across the street, I’m happy.

Ivan Demidov on his childhood friend Alexander Zharovsky, who will be staying with him in Montreal this summer:



“We will train together, and I will show him around the city.” pic.twitter.com/VcyDWgKQef — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 15, 2026

As expected, Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford has been named the defenceman of the year in the CHL, thanks to an incredible season that saw him score 45 goals in 55 games. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospects – No. 7: Extraordinary Pickford]

All praise Jakub Dobes! He was easily the Canadiens’ MVP throughout the playoffs, an encouraging sign when discussing Montreal’s future in goaltending.

Sportsnaut Network

For many New Jersey Devils fans, seeing their division rival Carolina Hurricanes hoist the Stanley Cup was likely a painful experience. But at the same time, it also proved a point that new general manager Sunny Mehta made during his introductory press conference: [New Jersey Devils]

The Devils have put feelers out on Jacob Markstrom, and if he can find a partner, he could reshape the franchise’s direction this summer. After a season of high expectations in 2025-26 ended in disappointment and the team failed to reach the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the goaltending situation is under scrutiny. [New Jersey Devils]

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Oliver Okuliar in the trade for their prospect defenseman last weekend and signed Okuliar to a new contract Monday. [Pittsburgh Penguins]