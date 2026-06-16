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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Monday.

Montreal Canadiens News

  • As long as Demidov brings Zharovsky to ‘Ma Poule Mouillée’ for a poutine, and not the incredibly overrated ‘Banquise’ across the street, I’m happy.
  • All praise Jakub Dobes! He was easily the Canadiens’ MVP throughout the playoffs, an encouraging sign when discussing Montreal’s future in goaltending.

Sportsnaut Network

  • For many New Jersey Devils fans, seeing their division rival Carolina Hurricanes hoist the Stanley Cup was likely a painful experience. But at the same time, it also proved a point that new general manager Sunny Mehta made during his introductory press conference: [New Jersey Devils]
  • The Devils have put feelers out on Jacob Markstrom, and if he can find a partner, he could reshape the franchise’s direction this summer. After a season of high expectations in 2025-26 ended in disappointment and the team failed to reach the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the goaltending situation is under scrutiny. [New Jersey Devils]
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Oliver Okuliar in the trade for their prospect defenseman last weekend and signed Okuliar to a new contract Monday. [Pittsburgh Penguins]
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By Marc Dumont
Marc has been covering the Habs for over a decade. He previously worked for Journal Metro, The Athletic, The ... More about Marc Dumont

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