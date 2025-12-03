Here are the Montreal Canadiens news items, stories, and content you may have missed on Tuesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

Rookie Ivan Demidov continues to produce at an impressive rate, with 19 points in 25 games, and yet, he’s among the least used forwards in the lineup. Why is the youngest player in the lineup being used sparingly by head coach Martin St-Louis? It’s a combination of factors, including his current centre, Oliver Kapanen. [Evaluating Why Rookie Demidov Isn’t Getting A Lot Of Ice Time]

Tuesday’s match-up versus the Ottawa Senators featured two recurring themes: poor defending, and questionable goaltending. The Senators held a huge edge in scoring chances at 5v5, while Samuel Montembeault had yet another difficult outing. [Canadiens Highlights: Terrible Defending And Poor Goaltending]

Prospect Alexandre Zharovsky was once again named the Rookie Of The Month in the KHL! The 18-year-old winger is up to eight goals and 12 assists in 23 games, and continues to lead Salavat in scoring.

Congrats to Habs prospect Alexander Zharovsky on being named the back-to-back KHL Rookie of the Month🔥 pic.twitter.com/FoUwtdFEaZ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 2, 2025

The Habs will honour Russian defender Andrei Markov on Wednesday night, prior to facing the Winnipeg Jets. Markov spent his entire NHL career with the Canadiens, and is tied for second all-time in defenceman scoring, with 572 points.

Markov met fellow countryman and budding star Ivan Demidov on Tuesday.

The Habs past meets the Habs future:



Ivan Demidov & Andrei Markov ♥️ pic.twitter.com/J8kNvq5RXk — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 2, 2025

Former Hab Jarred Tinordi is attempting a comeback. He last played in 2024-25, taking part in 30 games with the Calgary Wranglers (AHL).

Another player hoping to resume his career: big defenceman Jarred Tinordi, who had offseason knee surgery and was cleared last week.



Tinordi spent last season with AHL Calgary…played 52 games for the Blackhawks in 2023-24 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 2, 2025

Sportsnaut Network

It’s confirmed that the New Jersey Devils did, in fact, break a rule on Monday when they took the ice for warmups against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Honoring Devils defenseman, Brenden Dillon, for his 1,000th NHL game, New Jersey sported No.5 jersey’s with “1K” on the sleeves, as well as hats that represented the defenseman’s career achievement. However, missing from all the players’ heads helmets, which violates Rule 9.6 in the NHLs official rule book. [New Jersey Devils]

The Pittsburgh Penguins made the big recall Monday morning, calling up Rutger McGroarty from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. They also recalled tough guy Boko Imama.[Pittsburgh Penguins]

The Red Wings will board a plane Wednesday much happier than they could have been. Their four-game losing streak is over. They scored five goals in a game for the first time in almost three weeks. The Red Wings are in third place in the Atlantic Division. [Detroit Red Wings]