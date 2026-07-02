Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

The Canadiens made a significant announcement on Wednesday, though it wasn’t regarding an unrestricted free agent. The Habs came to an agreement with Ivan Demidov on an eight-year contract extension which carries a $9.125M annual average value. The timing of the deal, in particular, was key. [Instant Analysis: Impact Of Demidov Mega Contract Extension]

Demidov is yet to see a penny of his new deal, and he won’t actually cash a bigger cheque until next season.

Reporter: “This is life-changing money…How do you wrap your head around this money coming your way?”



Ivan Demidov: “I mean, I didn’t get it in the bank account yet so…” pic.twitter.com/9gSidMmTpk — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 2, 2026

Speaking of Demidov, his contract is loaded with signing bonuses a situation that won’t necessarily be possible under the new CBA.

Demidov extension breakdown:

27-28, $11.5 M SB, $1 M salary

28-29, $11.5 M SB, $1 M salary

29-30, $9.5 M SB, $1 M salary

30-31, $6.7 M SB, $1 M salary

31-32, $6.3 M SB, $1.2 M salary

32-33, $6.3 M SB, $1.2 M salary

33-34, $5.8 M SB, $1.7 M salary

34-35, $7.5 M salary



$57.6 M… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2026

It wasn’t a particularly exciting free agency for the Canadiens, other than the Demidov deal, but they did sign two depth players to deals, forward Samuel Poulin, and defenceman Ethan Samson. Both are likely to spend the majority of the season playing for the Laval Rocket in the AHL.

Les Canadiens s'entendent sur les termes de contrats d’une saison à deux volets avec l’attaquant Samuel Poulin et le défenseur Ethan Samson.



The Canadiens have agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts with forward Samuel Poulin and defenseman Ethan Samson.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hizNWRxlK3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 1, 2026

In the same vein, both Alex Belzile and Kaapo Kahkonen will likely be heading back to Laval by the time the main training camp in the NHL is over.

Les Canadiens s'entendent sur les termes de contrats d’une saison avec l’attaquant Alex Belzile et le gardien Kaapo Kahkonen.



The Canadiens have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with forward Alex Belzile and goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/9lU0xP8Tza — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 1, 2026

Unfortunately, the Canadiens did not manage to get a visa for Gleb Pugachyov in time, which means he’s going to miss out on development camp. [Scouting Profile: Canadiens Add Physicality With Pugachyov]

Canadiens say first-rounder Gleb Pugachyov's paperwork couldn't get done on time for him to join them at development camp this week. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) July 1, 2026

Sportsnaut Network

The New Jersey Devils locked in two important pieces this week with extensions for captain Nico Hischier and forward Arseny Gritsyuk. Both deals come in at favourable numbers that fit the current contention window without creating long-term headaches. Take a closer look at each one. [New Jersey Devils]

5:00 AM practices, travelling across North America for tournaments, training until 10:00 PM; the intense dedication and commitment to hockey from a young age is a reality that every player is familiar with, but also one that resonates with every hockey parent as well. For Wes Stankoven, those hectic days were the norm as his son, Logan, took up the sport and pushed his way into the NHL, and then, to a Stanley Cup Championship with the Carolina Hurricanes. [Carolina Hurricanes]

Sunny Mehta is coming out swinging. The New Jersey Devils have tendered an offer sheet to Barrett Hayton, a center with the Utah Mammoth. The one-year offer comes in at $4,775,000. Utah has seven days to match that contract and hold on to their player. If they pass, the Devils would owe them a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft as compensation under the NHL’s offer sheet compensation rules. [New Jersey Devils]