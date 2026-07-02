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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens, ivan demidov
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Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

  • The Canadiens made a significant announcement on Wednesday, though it wasn’t regarding an unrestricted free agent. The Habs came to an agreement with Ivan Demidov on an eight-year contract extension which carries a $9.125M annual average value. The timing of the deal, in particular, was key. [Instant Analysis: Impact Of Demidov Mega Contract Extension]
  • Demidov is yet to see a penny of his new deal, and he won’t actually cash a bigger cheque until next season.
  • Speaking of Demidov, his contract is loaded with signing bonuses a situation that won’t necessarily be possible under the new CBA.
  • It wasn’t a particularly exciting free agency for the Canadiens, other than the Demidov deal, but they did sign two depth players to deals, forward Samuel Poulin, and defenceman Ethan Samson. Both are likely to spend the majority of the season playing for the Laval Rocket in the AHL.
  • In the same vein, both Alex Belzile and Kaapo Kahkonen will likely be heading back to Laval by the time the main training camp in the NHL is over.

Sportsnaut Network

  • The New Jersey Devils locked in two important pieces this week with extensions for captain Nico Hischier and forward Arseny Gritsyuk. Both deals come in at favourable numbers that fit the current contention window without creating long-term headaches. Take a closer look at each one. [New Jersey Devils]
  • 5:00 AM practices, travelling across North America for tournaments, training until 10:00 PM; the intense dedication and commitment to hockey from a young age is a reality that every player is familiar with, but also one that resonates with every hockey parent as well. For Wes Stankoven, those hectic days were the norm as his son, Logan, took up the sport and pushed his way into the NHL, and then, to a Stanley Cup Championship with the Carolina Hurricanes. [Carolina Hurricanes]
  • Sunny Mehta is coming out swinging. The New Jersey Devils have tendered an offer sheet to Barrett Hayton, a center with the Utah Mammoth. The one-year offer comes in at $4,775,000. Utah has seven days to match that contract and hold on to their player. If they pass, the Devils would owe them a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft as compensation under the NHL’s offer sheet compensation rules. [New Jersey Devils]
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By Marc Dumont
Marc has been covering the Habs for over a decade. He previously worked for Journal Metro, The Athletic, The ... More about Marc Dumont

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