Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Friday.

Montreal Canadiens News

The Habs continue to bring home impressive individual accolades. On Friday afternoon, it was announced that freshman players Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes were named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team for the 2025-26 season. Oliver Kapanen, who scored 22 goals as a rookie, was not included. [Young Canadiens Players Named To All-Rookie Team]

In addition to the rookie nominations, sniper Cole Caufield was named to the NHL’s Second All-Star Team, quite the accomplishment for the 25-year-old forward. Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson also received votes, but missed the cut. [Caufield Joins Top NHL Players On All-Star Teams]

Former Laval Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent joined Tony Marinaro to discuss all things in the AHL, including Florian Xhekaj’s NHL potential. Xhekaj was voted as the No. 9 prospect by Canadiens fans in our annual rankings. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospects: No.9 – Truculent Xhekaj]

"I'm a big fan of Florian Xhekaj… I think this guy is going to be a good player in the NHL, and I think he's going to be a good playoff player" – Pascal Vincent#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/AgwySDztOB — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 12, 2026

ICYMI: The Canadiens will have to find a new head coach for the Rocket, as Vincent has accepted a job in the NHL with another franchise. Vincent was easily the best AHL coach the Rocket have had since moving to Laval, and definitely deserves the promotion to the NHL, it’s just a shame it wasn’t with the Habs. [Canadiens Lose AHL Head Coach To Kraken]

The Montreal Victoire continue their ….err, victory tour, with the Walter Cup serving as a host for what looks like a poutine that included shredded cheese. Look, we can’t criticize Marie-Philip Poulin on anything related to Canada, but let’s be clear, this is an exception. From here on end, curds only!

Une première poutine pour Walter, dégustée en Beauce 🍽️



Walter checked a major Quebec box: first poutine in Beauce pic.twitter.com/PT41sYICIU — Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) June 12, 2026

Sportsnaut Network

The Vegas Golden Knights came into the Stanley Cup Final full of momentum on the back of a dominant four game sweep over the Colorado Avalanche. That led them to a matchup in the Stanley Cup Final with the Carolina Hurricanes, and thus far, it’s been one of the most exciting series in recent NHL history. [Vegas Golden Knights]

So, you’re a New Jersey Devils fan, and you’re worried about Nico Hischier‘s projected contract extension. Hey, you have every right to feel a bit uneasy when big contract numbers start floating around like this. We’re in unprecedented times right now in a rising salary cap era. When you see numbers only growing, it’s jarring. [New Jersey Devils]

When former Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Mike Commodore came out to sound the siren with nothing more than his signature afro and bathrobe, we should have known we were in for one heck of a game. The Hurricanes faced the Vegas Golden Knights back home in Raleigh for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, and took the win 4-2 to the delight of the ever-raucous ‘Caniacs’ filling the stands and watch parties. [Carolina Hurricanes]