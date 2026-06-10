Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Tuesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer is expected to become a free agent this summer. While there are several factors working in his favour, his usage with the Panthers was the driving force behind his improved production in 2025-26. This doesn’t mean the Canadiens should avoid signing him, but they should guard against overpaying for his services. [NHL Free Agency: Evaluating Greer’s Potential Impact With Habs]

Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes will be guarding Montreal’s net heading into 2026-27, and though they’re both quite young, they’re already building solid chemistry. Stu Cowan at The Gazette wrote an interesting article about Dobes’ confidence, as well as their budding friendship. [Montreal Gazette]

Jakub Dobes on his friend & Habs teammate Jacob Fowler:



“He is a great kid…We just go try to push each other. I think it’s a really healthy, good competition for both of us. He’s a good goalie, I’m a good goalie…We’ll see next year what’s going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/Re4q8HEXoD — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 9, 2026

Prospect Yevgeni Volohkin was honoured in the VHL, Russia’s equivalent to the AHL. Volohkin was named the goaltender of the year, thanks to his 1.51 goals against average, and .948 save percentage while playing for Khimik Voskresensk. He was also quite good in the playoffs, sporting a .936 save percentage, and powering Khimik all the way to the league finals, where they fell against HC Yugra. Volohkin is expected to play the majority of the upcoming season in the KHL, with Spartak Moscow.

#GoHabsGo prospect Yevgeni Volokhin named best goaltender of the 2025-26 season in the VHL.



Finished regular season 25-10-5 .948 SV% 1.51 GAA 9 SO pic.twitter.com/MGYPe8B1Lk — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) June 8, 2026

Tuesday was the 33rd anniversary of the last time the Stanley Cup made its way to Canada for its summer vacation. Avoiding Mario Lemieux and the Pittsburgh Penguins definitely made Montreal’s path to success a little easier to navigate, but that team was no fluke. They were filled with young, talented players, and clearly deserved to clinch Montreal’s 24th Stanley Cup. Now, that 1986 team, that one had a lot of luck on its side, but that’s a story for another day.

33 years ago today on June 9th 1993, the Montreal Canadiens won their 24th Stanley Cup pic.twitter.com/uxqClgef1x — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 9, 2026

ICYMI: Seeing as Dylan Larkin has requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, we evaluated his potential impact with the Habs. It may be a long shot, but if the Canadiens can convince both Larkin and the Red Wings to accept a trade, he’d be a clear-cut upgrade, filling a desperately needed weakness in the process. [Larkin Trade Talk: Pros And Cons Of Potential Deal]

Sportsnaut Network

The biggest mystery in the 2026 NHL Draft is what the San Jose Sharks will do with the second overall pick. While the expectation has been that general manager Mike Grier will either trade down or take a defenseman, there’s another possibility. [San Jose Sharks]

With the NHL’s salary cap steadily rising, roster decisions this summer could have ripple effects well into the next decade. One scenario gaining attention involves Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin trade request and the possibility of landing with the Minnesota Wild. For the New Jersey Devils, that move might quietly tilt the long-term outlook in their favour. [New Jersey Devils]

The Florida Panthers were expected to trade A.J. Greer at the March 6 deadline before the forward could be lost to NHL free agency this summer. The day before the deadline, the Panthers scratched Greer from their game in Columbus then acquired a pair of forwards only to keep Greer. Only It always felt like the Panthers and Greer would part ways after two very beneficial seasons for both sides. Greer, after having a career season at age 29, simply needs to get himself the best contract he can. The Panthers probably cannot afford to give it to him. [Florida Panthers]