Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish has resurfaced in trade rumours, with the Canadiens named as one of the teams that would possibly be interested in his services. McTavish has value, but there are a few red flags in his results that should give the Habs cause for concern. [Canadiens Trade Rumours: Evaluating McTavish Potential]

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft is on the horizon, which means it’s the perfect time to take a look at Montreal’s draft stock, the latest trade talk, and what to expect from the Habs. [Canadiens NHL Draft Primer: Draft Picks, Latest Trade Rumours, Expectations]

Pierre LeBrun reported that A.J. Greer is heading to free agency, which is more of a confirmation of earlier reports than breaking news. Regardless, Greer may end up being a player of interest for the Canadiens, but we shouldn’t overrate his production last season. He’s a bottom-six player, but most of his points came while he was playing in the top six. [NHL Free Agency: Evaluating Greer’s Potential Impact With Habs]

A.J. Greer's intention is to head to market. Leaving door open to Florida if Panthers can find cap space or make a move. But all signs point to pending UFA winger and bruising winger, coming off career high 17 goals, going to July 1 market. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 24, 2026

Brendan Gallagher’s time with the Canadiens may be coming to an end, but he won’t be forgotten in Montreal any time soon. The municipality is naming Gallagher an ‘Honorary Citizen of the City of Montreal’, a nice reward for his many years of hard work for the Habs. [Canadiens Offseason: Gallagher Trade Talk, Potential Buyout Cost]

Brendan Gallagher has been named an Honorary Citizen by the City of Montreal.



An honourary citizen is someone with a lasting impact on the “well-being of Montrealers through their actions, art & commitment.”



The ceremony will take place Thursday at 3 pm at Montreal City Hall. pic.twitter.com/ANmd8rnPf9 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 24, 2026

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was representing the Canadiens as he vacationed in Canada.

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton is a Habs Respecter 🫡 pic.twitter.com/VngL8PrF70 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 24, 2026

ICYMI: There’s no doubt about it, from a production standpoint, Ivan Demidov enjoyed a great rookie season. His underlying numbers leave something to be desired, but given his elite skill level, logic dictates the team is yet to find his ideal linemates. In other words, there’s still work to be done, but overall, Demidov was fantastic in his first year in the NHL. [Canadiens Player Grades: Demidov Dazzles In Rookie Season]

NHL Trades

It was another busy day on the NHL’s trade market, which has shifted to benefit teams that are selling assets, rather than those acquiring players.

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The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Jordan Greenway and Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Louis Crevier, a first-round pick (4th overall, 2026), and a second-round pick (45th overall, 2026).

The Nashville Predators acquired Jack Drury, a third-round pick (2029) and Chase Bradley from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L’Heureux.

The Washington Capitals acquired Alex Tuch from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for David Kampf and a third-round pick (2027).



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New Jersey Devils general manager Sunny Mehta does not intend to sit on the newly acquired draft capital. Mehta just completed his first significant roster move by trading Simon Nemec and Maxim Tsyplakov to Calgary. In return, they picked up a 2026 second-round pick, a top-10 protected first-rounder from Vegas in 2027, another top-10 protected first from Colorado in 2028, and prospect defenseman Etienne Morin. [New Jersey Devils]

The Washington Capitals made another offseason splash a day after acquiring Jordan Kyrou. On Wednesday, the team landed forward Alex Tuch in a sign-and-trade with the Buffalo Sabres. [Washington Capitals]

Two things immediately stand out about one of the Colorado Avalanche’s newest additions, Zachary L’Heureux. First, he has strong defensive numbers as a winger — a trait the Avalanche have consistently valued under Jared Bednar. Second, he plays a hard-nosed game that often pushes the boundaries of what’s acceptable. [Colorado Avalanche]