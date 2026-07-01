The Montreal Canadiens opened free agency by announcing a very important signature, however, it was an internal deal, as they signed rookie forward Ivan Demidov to an eight-year contract extension.

The contract will kick in next summer, expire in 2035, and carries a $9.125 million annual average value (AAV), which makes Demidov the highest paid forward on the team once the upcoming season is over.

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Presently, Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is the highest-paid forward ($7.875M AAV), with sniper Cole Caufield in tow ($7.85M AAV). Demidov will not end up making the most money on the team, as Noah Dobson’s contract carries a $9.5 million AAV.

Ivan Demidov. 9 seasons. Montreal Canadiens.



He is staying. Ivan Demidov has agreed to terms on an 8-year extension at $9.125M AAV. #GoHabsGo #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/Ayny7y7JYR — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 1, 2026

Montreal Canadiens Brass Tacks

While some may initially react to the $9.125M figure with astonishment, there are a few very important factors to keep in mind, including the fact that the Canadiens had to re-sign Demidov this summer, or lose the option to offer an eight-year extension. The new CBA dictates that teams will only be allowed to offer a seven-year extension for RFAs.

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Additionally, the salary cap is on the rise. When Suzuki signed his eight-year extension, the $7.875M number represented 9.55% of the contemporary salary cap. Demidov’s $9.125 figure will account for roughly 8% of the salary cap once it kicks in.

Seeing as Demidov enjoyed a fantastic rookie season, to the tune of 19 goals and 43 assists in 82 games, it’s also fair to suggest he hit the ground running in the NHL, and the best is definitely yet to come. If the Canadiens can find Demidov a pair of defensively responsible linemates, his underlying numbers would improve considerably.

Simply put, there’s still work to be done in the Demidov dossier, but ensuring he’ll be part of the Montreal Canadiens organization for the better part of the next decade was a fantastic first step.

All Montrela Canadiens and Ivan Demidov salary cap information via PuckPedia.