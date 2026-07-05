A Montreal Canadiens player is heading to arbitration, as Kirby Dach has reportedly asked for a hearing with the league to advance contract negotiations.

Dach, the oft-maligned forward who has dealt with a seemingly endless stream of injuries since joining the Canadiens a few seasons ago, is set to file for arbitration. He has only featured in 154 games of the 328 on the schedule, which equates to a 47% participation rate during his tenure with the Habs.

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Add another RFA to the arbitration list. Montreal's Kirby Dach will be filing today. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 5, 2026

Dach, 25, was not guaranteed to receive a qualifying offer from the Canadiens in the first place, as his long-term value has come into question in recent seasons. He scored eight goals and seven assists in 37 games throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

He was paid $3.362M last season, and was given a $4M qualifying offer by the Canadiens, quite a generous reward for an underwhelming season.

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The other Canadiens players eligible to file for arbitration are Brett Berard, Arber Xhekaj, Sean Farrell, Jared Davidson, Hunter McCown, and Maksymilian Szuber.

NHL Arbitration Rules And Information

Players must sign a new deal with their team by July 15, or the qualifying offers will expire. NHL Arbitration isn’t always set for the same dates, but usually, the hearings take place in late July, running into the early parts of August.

As for the actual arbitration process, it’s far from an enjoyable experience, especially when discussing the players involved. Essentially, teams try to diminish their value, while the player and his agent attempts to increase his value, a situation that can lead to a certain level of frustration from the players and the team alike.

Arbitrators can only award one or two-year deals, but players who are only one year away from being an unrestricted free agent can only receive a one-year offer.

A team can walk away from the offer, if the player elected for arbitration, and the average annual value exceeds the threshold set for the particular year. In 2026, the threshold is set at $4.95M.

Montreal Canadiens salary cap information via PuckPedia.