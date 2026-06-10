The good news keeps rolling for the Montreal Canadiens, as defenceman Adam Engstrom was named to the AHL’s 2025-26 Top Prospect Team.

This comes on the heels of Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki winning the Selke Trophy, as the NHL’s best defensive forward, and sniper Cole Caufield earning the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, given to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.

Go Ad-Free

Engstrom, 22, was drafted 92nd overall by the Canadiens in 2022, and though he was always considered one of the better prospects in the system, he did not take the typical route to the North American professional ranks.

He spent two complete seasons with Rogle BK of the SHL, giving him the type of crucial experience and insight necessary to hit the ground running once he made his way across the Atlantic Ocean.

Go Ad-Free

New kids on the block🗣️



Introducing the 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team 👉 https://t.co/QrH82Tb6Z7 pic.twitter.com/0rfzbpBYOP — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) June 10, 2026

Laval Rocket Value

Few players made a greater impact on head coach Pascal Vincent than Engstrom, who quickly absorbed any available ice time as the team’s busiest defenceman.

Not only did this allow fellow prospect David Reinbacher a longer runway to work on some of the developmental issues that remain in his game, it gave Engstrom an opportunity to thrive.

He produced five goals and 22 assists in 65 games with the Rocket during his rookie campaign, a very respectable result to say the least. Engstrom would go on to improve upon his AHL production significantly this past season, despite spending 15 games in the NHL with the Canadiens.

Engstrom scored 10 goals and 24 assists in 45 games, finishing the season as Laval’s top scoring defenceman by a rather wide margin. Consequently, he represented the Laval Rocket at the 2025-26 All-Star weekend.

Habs fans voted Engstrom as the team’s No. 5 player in the annual prospect rankings.

Now that he’s enjoyed two very solid seasons in the AHL, all eyes will be on Engstrom’s performance at Canadiens training camp in 2026-27. He’ll be considered a long shot to earn a permanent position on the blue line, but he has much more experience than most defenceman of his age, and his ability to play on either the left or right side of the ice should give him the inside track should the Canadiens want to add more versatility to the mix.