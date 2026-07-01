The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly interested in signing former Columbus Blue Jackets veteran Mason Marchment, but there’s an important caveat included in the negotiations.

While the Canadiens could stand to add a veteran presence to the middle-six, the team is not particularly interested in offering Marchment a long-term deal.

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As one of the youngest teams in the league, the Canadiens have a long list of young players who will need an opportunity to prove their worth in the NHL in the relative near future. Adding a player such as Marchment, 31, is only feasible if he accepts a one or two-year deal.

Montreal has interest but I don't think the Canadiens want to go long term (don't want to block younger players in pipeline). Sharks make a lot of sense as @DarrenDreger says here https://t.co/RvUkbKyOqV — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2026

Montreal Canadiens Brass Tacks

The 6’05”, 212lb winger would be a good fit from a physicality standpoint, as he’s known for creating havoc in the crease, using his wingspan to generate second-chance scoring opportunities. He’s also quite relentless on the forecheck, using a rough-and-tumble style to seed doubt in defender’s minds, and hopefully, force a turnover.

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In 39 games for the Blue Jackets last season, Marchment scored 15 goals and 17 assists, making it one of the most productive seasons in his career. However, we can’t ignore the fact that he’s on the wrong side of 30, making it a relatively risky situation for a team that is willing to offer him the type of term he’s looking for, which would likely be in the 3-4+ years range.

That being said, it’s important to note that Marchment has maintained solid underlying numbers in the last few seasons, which indicates that he’s bucking the usual athletic decline that takes hold around 30 years old.

His expiring contract carried a $4.5 million annual average value (AAV), but given that the salary cap has increased considerably in recent years, and is expected to continue to go up in the near future, Marchment is likely aiming for a deal that carries a $5.5 million AAV, or more, according to AFP Analytics.

Another Option

If the Canadiens do decide to go down the veteran-UFA route, don’t be surprised if they kick the tires on a short-term contract offer towards former Senators forward Claude Giroux.

He’s slowed down in recent years, and he’s not always used as a centre by the Senators, but he still takes over 700 draws per season, and his efficiency is well over 60%. His underlying numbers are quite respectable, which suggests he still has some gas left in the tank.

According to AFP Analytics, a one-year deal for Giroux would cost somewhere in the $2.5 million (AAV) range.

Claude Giroux is headed to the UFA market Wednesday while keeping the door open to Ottawa.

There are some teams for sure that were curious if he’d be available or not. Now we have our answer. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2026

Recent Canadiens Trade Rumours And Targets

There are always an overabundance of rumours tied to the Canadiens, regardless of their veracity. With that in mind, it’s important to remember to take the available information with a grain of salt.