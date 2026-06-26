The Montreal Canadiens are eager to improve their lineup, but they’re hunting for big game, targeting star players such as Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko.

According to Frank Seravalli, the Habs submitted a significant offer for the 25-year-old winger, who has one season remaining on his current contract that carries a $3.75 million annual average value.

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“I believe, and sources indicate, that the Montreal Canadiens made a massive, capital letters “MASSIVE”, offer for Kirill Marchenko,” explained Seravalli. “So far, they haven’t had any movement or traction on it, but I wonder if that door is open.”

The actual assets were not discussed, but Seravelli was quite convinced that it was a potential blockbuster, the type of deal that could lead to criticism towards the Canadiens if the Blue Jackets accepted.

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“I don’t know the pieces involved,” he said. “But some of the way that it’s been framed to me has been “The Canadiens might look borderline insane for putting this deal on the table for Marchenko”, that’s how big or significant that it is.”

Montreal Canadiens Brass Tacks

While we have no reason to doubt the veracity of the report, there are always a few important factors to keep in mind when discussing any reported trade rumour involving the Montreal Canadiens.

Kent Hughes rarely, if ever, leaks information to the media. Any concrete reporting will usually come from the other negotiating party in the trade discussions.

Additionally, it’s a seller’s market, and the Blue Jackets have interest in improving the perceived value of Marchenko. Letting other teams know the Canadiens are ready to pay an arm and a leg for his services not only improves the return on their asset, it pushes other teams in the Atlantic Division to also inquire as to his availability, to avoid becoming irrelevant in the current arms race.

With that in mind, Marchenko is clearly the type of player the Canadiens would love to acquire, even if he’s not exactly set to solve a pressing need within the lineup. He’s young enough to fit within the ideal age group, he has the talent necessary to move the needle on a nightly basis, and his style of play meshes well with the current forwards playing for the Habs.

However, we also know that Hughes will not overpay for an asset just to ensure he makes the front page news.

They want to improve the lineup, and they’re inquiring about every player available in the NHL’s Trade Market, but they’re under no pressure to swing a considerable deal for a winger from a roster construction standpoint.