The Montreal Canadiens not only made their first-round selection, forward Gleb Pugachyov, they spent an asset to move up in the draft, to ensure they could put their hands on the Russian prospect.

The 6’3″, 225lb winger evolved in the MHL last season, the Russian equivalent to the CHL, though he did spend time in the VHL and the KHL as well. He scored 10 goals and 14 assists in 33 games for Chaika Nizhny Novgorod, one goal and four assists in 15 games for Torpedo-Gorky (VHL), and two goals and one assist in 13 games for Torpedo Nizhny (KHL).

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Simply put, Pugachyov loves to hit, which fits into the narrative that the Habs are attempting to improve their physicality, in a bid to improve their odds of advancing in the playoffs. Pugachyov is a relentless presence on the forecheck, yet another skill that will surely mesh with the team Kent Hughes is assembling. He’s also an excellent skater, one of the driving forces behind his value on the forecheck.

To get an even better idea of his potential impact, we’re going to take a look at what some of the scouting outlets are saying about the newest member of the Montreal Canadiens organization.

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For the record, Pugachyov’s pre-draft rankings varied considerably, with some outlets suggesting he was an ideal target in the 23-25 range, and others projecting him to be picked late in the second round.

Pugachyov Scouting Reports

Elite Prospects

“At 6-foot-3 with a beefy frame, he has proven to be a weapon of mass destruction in every league he has played in. He brings an unmatched energy to the table, capable of shifting the momentum with huge body checks, building up full momentum and bashing opponents with anger.”

NHL Draft Rankings

“Gleb Pugachyov is one of the more underrated players in this draft. It’s the ferocity with which he plays that truly sets him apart. He skates exceptionally well for his size and brings an edge that’s impossible to ignore.”

Draft Pro Hockey

“Pugachyov could be a very versatile winger in the NHL.e is a phenomenal skater with a dangerous top speed, while being very mobile. He is great at chasing down pucks, negating icings, or carrying the puck through the neural zone.”

McKeen’s

Gleb Pugachyov put his name on the map early this season with his ferocious style of play and solid production at the MHL level. The 6-foot-3 power winger puts the fear of god into opposing defenders on retrievals and backs it with high IQ, sneaky playmaking, and a “crash the net” mentality.

Hockey Writers

“A big winger with a strong motor, Gleb Pugachyov showed some interesting potential this season, especially with his physical and two-way play, even though he recorded his first points at the professional level. Pugachyov shows great energy and stamina, and his imposing size and physical abilities make him an interesting option for a bottom-six role with some offensive skills.”

The Win Column

His draft season saw him carry this consistent two-way playing style from junior, through the VHL and KHL. Notably, in his 13 games with the KHL club, he averaged 10 minutes of TOI per period while also playing on the penalty kill at times and maintained a +7. Pugachyov won’t win a Rocket Richard in his career, but he does look to be a safe, impactful pick who could creep into the first round.”