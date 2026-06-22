The Montreal Canadiens will have another member representing them at the Hockey Hall of Fame, as it was announced that goaltender Carey Price was among the 2026 inductees. Price joins Patrice Bergeron, Keith Tkachuk, Brian Burke, Cindy Curley, and Pekka Rinne in this year’s class.

This is a well-deserved honour for the 38-year-old goaltender, who took home several individual accolades throughout his impressive career with the Canadiens.

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Carey Price Excellence

Price was named Canada’s Top Male Athlete in 2014-15, not to mention Canada’s Top Athlete. He was also invited to the NHL’s All-Star Game, won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender, and the Jennings Trophy due to having the lowest goals against in the league.

To put a fine point on his dominant year, he won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, in addition to the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the league’s MVP as chosen by his fellow players.

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Price was also awarded the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2021-22, given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.

And while some will point to his lack of Stanley Cups, it’s worth remembering that the league has evolved, and not all Canadiens players must win a slew of Cups before being honoured.

Besides, Price’s excellence went beyond the NHL.

He earned a gold medal at the Olympic Games, the World Junior Championship, and the World Cup with Team Canada. He also captured the Calder Cup, serving as the Bulldog’s MVP (Jack A Butterfield Trophy).

And before he entered the professional ranks, Price was a force to be in the CHL, where he was named the CHL goaltender of the year in 2006.

Given his overall contributions to the game, there’s absolutely no denying that Carey Price deserves his spot among the best players in hockey history.