Now that the 2026 NHL Entry Draft is in the rearview mirror, the Montreal Canadiens can now focus on the next task at hand, the opening of free agency on July 1, at 12:00 pm ET.

For those of you who missed the draft, the Habs essentially focused on selecting players who could not only make an impact with the team one day, they also carried a certain amount of truculence in their game.

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Simply put, the Canadiens want to get bigger, and stronger, but the key factor is keeping talent at the forefront, something worth keeping in mind as free agency looms.

Available Cap Space

It’s a fluid situation, but as of Monday, the Canadiens have roughly $11 million in available cap space, and given that there are few high-end restricted free agents left to sign, they should have enough financial flexibility to add a talented player, either via free agency or a trade.

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It’s also not guaranteed they’ll submit a qualifying offer to all their restricted free agents, especially since Kirby Dach is set for a raise, but for now, we’ll assume all four RFAs will be qualified.

It’s important to note that the team is actively trying to trade veterans Brendan Gallagher and Samuel Montembeault. If Kent Hughes and Company manage to move them without retaining any salary, the Habs will have an additional $9.65 million in funds at their disposal.

For more information regarding Montreal’s salary-cap situation heading into free agency, please read our in-depth breakdown from earlier in the summer.

Recent Canadiens Trade Rumours And Targets

There are always an overabundance of rumours tied to the Canadiens, regardless of their veracity. With that in mind, it’s important to remember to take the available information with a grain of salt.

Potential Free Agency Targets/News