To say that Anthony Stolarz was a huge addition for the Toronto Maple Leafs last offseason is an understatement. And that’s got nothing to do with the goaltender’s 6’6″, 243-pound frame.

Stolarz was vital in the Leafs’ successful ride to the Atlantic Division title in the 2025-26 regular season. He was putting together a terrific playoff run as well until his head made acquaintances with the elbow of Florida Panthers’ rugged center Sam Bennett.

Stolarz has proven himself as the Buds’ top choice between the pipes. Now, heading into the final season of a two-year, $5 million deal ($2.5M AAV), Leafs management is looking to extend the relationship.

Leafs begin extension talks with Stolarz

Insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period is reporting that after a summer of silence between the two sides, talks have begun in earnest on a Stolarz extension.

The 31-year-old posted a 21-8-3 mark in 33 starts last season, with an NHL-best .926 save percentage and a 2.14 goals against average. It’s the second straight year that Stolarz led the league in Sv% (.925 mark as a backup with Florida the year before). He even finished fifth in the balloting for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie this past season.

Unfortunately, injuries continue to dog Stolarz. He missed two months in the middle of the season after knee surgery to remove a loose body (otherwise known as “a little pebble”). Then came the knock to the noggin that ended his playoff run in Game 1 of the second round.

Should Sam Bennett be suspended for the elbow that left Anthony Stolarz puking over the bench? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GEJQ3rYQ1L — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 6, 2025

The Leafs are in an enviable position in the crease, as Joseph Woll has proven to be a more than capable option as well. He finished the season 27-14-1 in 41 starts with a .909 Sv% and 2.73 GAA. The Leafs signed Woll to a three-year, $11 million extension ($3.667M AAV) last summer. He, too, though, has had his share of health problems.

Maple Leafs Sign Hildeby to extension

The move to try to extend Stolarz will follow yet another goalie being wrapped up to an extension on Tuesday. The Leafs also signed No. 3 netminder Dennis Hildeby to a three-year extension with an AAV of $841,667. He’ll be the main man once again with the Marlies in the AHL.

We’ve signed goaltender Dennis Hildeby to a three-year contract extension pic.twitter.com/cjEmwXc1Zk — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 2, 2025

Hildeby posted a .908 Sv% with a 2.55 GAA with the Marlies in 30 starts last season.

With the injury history of both Stolarz and Woll, the Leafs are hoping that Hildeby will be ready to step in if needed with the big club.