Leon Draisaitl among winners, loser from Oilers’ Game 1 OT win over Panthers in Stanley Cup Final

What a way to kick off the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers rallied from 3-1 down in the second period to knock off the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers 4-3 on Leon Draisaitl’s goal at 19:29 of overtime.

It was the first time in 32 instances with Paul Maurice as head coach that the Panthers lost when leading after two periods in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It was a thrilling back-and-forth, high-paced opener to the best-of-7 series, a rematch from a year ago, when the Panthers defeated the Oilers in seven games.

From this memorable night, let’s examine the winners and losers from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Winner – Leon Draisaitl – Oilers

Draisaitl opened the scoring just 66 seconds into Game 1 with a rebound goal that immediately got the home crowd rocking. Not a bad start considering he didn’t score a single goal in the seven-game Final a year ago. In overtime, Draisaitl delivered once again — burying the game-winner on the power play to seal a dramatic comeback win for Edmonton. That tally was Draisaitl’s third overtime goal of the 2025 playoffs, tying the NHL record for most in a single postseason. Only four other players have scored three OT goals in one playoff year: Mel Hill, Maurice Richard, Corey Perry, and Matthew Tkachuk .

Loser – Tomas Nosek – Panthers

Late in overtime, Thomas Nosek was penalized for delay of game after sending the puck over the glass. The fourth-line forward was sitting in the box when Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal. It was a low moment for Nosek, who had been otherwise steady in a bottom-six role throughout the postseason. But in a game that tight, one mistake can cost you — and Edmonton made him pay.

Winner – Sam Bennett – Panthers

Even in a losing effort, Sam Bennett was everywhere for the Panthers in Game 1. He scored twice — once a deflection in the first period, and again early in the second on a forehand-backhand move that gave Florida a two goal lead. Bennet led the Panthers with five shots on goal and came close to finishing the hat trick twice in regulation. The relentless 28-year-old brought his A game, playing out of his shoes once again , continuing a red-hot postseason that has seen him climb to the top of the League’s goal-scoring leaderboard with 12. He broke the Panthers franchise record for most goals in a single postseason, and his second goal tied him for the NHL record for most road goals in a single postseason (11).

Winner – Connor McDavid – Oilers

Down 3-2 in the third, Connor McDavid worked the puck from behind the net and found Mattias Ekholm to set up the tying goal. Then, in overtime, he did it again — feeding Draisaitl for the power-play game winner. Two primary assists, two game-changing plays, and a reminder that McDavid doesn’t need to score goals to take over the game. The Oilers captain now has 25 assists this postseason and continues to rise to the occasion when it matters most. He also was engaged defensively and on the PK, and was even credited with three hits.

Loser – Kris Knoblauch – Oilers

The Oilers may have pulled out the win, but Kris Knoblauch and the rest of Edmonton’s coaching staff handed the Panthers a power play and goal with a questionable challenge call in the first period. Knoblauch challenged Bennett’s goal for goaltender interference, arguing that Bennett had limited Stuart Skinner’s ability to make the save. But replays clearly showed Bennet tripping over Brett Kulak before making contact with the goalie. The challenge failed, and the Panthers were awarded a power play as a result. On that man advantage, Brad Marchand scored to give Florida a 2-1 lead and completely flip the game’s momentum. Knoblauch was bailed out as it didn’t end up costing Edmonton the game, but in the Stanley Cup Final where every decision matters, Knoblauch’s decision to challenge could have easily swung the night in Florida’s favor.

Winner – Mattias Ekholm – Oilers

Ekholm picked the perfect time to make his mark. With Edmonton trailing 3-2 in the third, the veteran defenseman buried the tying goal off a feed from McDavid to even things up and swing momentum back in the Oilers’ favor. The goal made him the 20th different Oilers skater to score this postseason. It had to be a sweet moment. Ekholm played his second playoff game Wednesday, having missed the entire postseason run before he returned for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. He tallied an assist in Game 5 versus the Dallas Stars, giving him a point in both playoff contests he has played in. Ekholm nearly won the game on two occasions in overtime and finished with four shots on goal and seven attempts, logging more than 25 minutes TOI.