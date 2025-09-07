The 2025-26 NHL season is right around the corner, and the Vegas Golden Knights are looking to make the Stanley Cup with Jack Eichel leading the squad. Last season, the Golden Knights lost to the Edmonton Oilers in five games after beating the Minnesota Wild in the first round.

However, with Eichel in the final year of his contract, will this be the best opportunity for the Golden Knights to make the Stanley Cup? Based on a recent report, the 28-year-old center could be leaving after the season.

Latest on Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights negotiations

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, there have been a “few” conversations on an extension between Eichel and the Golden Knights; however, nothing is imminent. LeBrun emphasized there is a lot of time to get the deal done and he would be “very” surprised if it doesn’t reach the finish line.

If Eichel reached free agency, he would undoubtedly be one of the most sought-after players on the market. Eichel arguably had his best season to date last year, earning a career-high 94 points on 28 goals and 66 assists. Now, Eichel will be joined by former Toronto Maple Leafs wing Mitch Marner.

Vegas is poised to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference, so these negotiations with Eichel will loom large if the playoffs begin without an extension. If the 28-year-old center were to reach free agency, there would be plenty of teams interested in him.

For now, Eichel and the Golden Knights will look to win a Stanley Cup, but there is more business to be done behind the scenes.

Read More: Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel responds in epic fashion after a jarring hit