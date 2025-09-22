The Washington Capitals returned to action Sunday evening as they visited the Boston Bruins in preseason action. The Caps looked like the regular season Caps as they leave Boston with a 5-2 victory. Here are five takeaways from the game.

Five Takeaways from the Capitals’ Preseason Win vs. Bruins

Sonny Milano is Back

Forward Sonny Milano shined in his first game since Nov. 6, 2024. The 29-year-old finished with four points (two goals, two assists); both tallies and the first assist were recorded in the first period. Milano has looked fully healthy after missing all but three games last season due to an upper-body injury.

Milano put the Capitals on the board when he fired a backhanded shot past Bruins goalie Michael DiPietro. He then recorded his first assist when he forced a turnover to set up Hendrix Lapierre’s tally. Milano scored a second time by sneaking behind the defense and firing the puck away in the slot.

Milano has been one of the strongest skaters in training camp, and this preseason game really showed. He displayed his speed and vision to really help the team, while his defensive game was also impressive. With a performance like that, Milano could be back in the main lineup in the regular season.

a sonman backhand beauty for our first goal of the preseason pic.twitter.com/dK8rxBtb4P — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 21, 2025

Hendrix Lapierre Shows Up

Hendrix Lapierre also made his big return in a Capitals jersey, as his last game was Dec. 28, 2024. Since then, the 2020 first-round pick spent more time with the Hershey Bears. On Sunday, Lapierre finished with three points (one goal, two assists). After setting up Milano’s first tally, he scored a goal of his own with a snap shot by putting Washington up 2-1 in the first.

Lapierre also showed some toughness by taking a puck to the face and bleeding. Luckily, he returned to the ice and helped Ryan Chesley record a tally. After the game, Lapierre scored what turned out to be the only goal in the shootout competition.

Young Guys Make Statements

Multiple players in this game are trying to compete for spots, including Ivan Miroshnichenko and Bogdan Triniyev. Triniyev scored the team’s fourth tally of the opening frame, thanks to Miroshnichenko forcing a turnover.

2025 first-round pick Lynden Lakovic made his NHL debut in this preseason contest. He looked solid on the ice playing on the fourth line alongside Eriks Mateiko and Spencer Spallman. He almost scored on a breakaway in the third period, but he shot it wide. In the end, Lakovic finished with 13:53 of time on ice.

Declan Chisholm Makes Capitals Debut

Defenseman Declan Chisholm made his Capitals debut after playing for the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild. He was paired with fellow blueliner Trevor van Riemsdyk and played a solid game. The 25-year-old showed off his speed while moving and protecting the puck well. In the end, Chisholm displayed an even plus/minus through 20:46 of ice time.

Garin Bjorklund Steps Up in Net

Veteran goaltender Logan Thompson played a solid game by stopping 14 of 16 shots. However, it was Garin Bjorklund who made quite the impression afterward. The 23-year-old is making a run for a full-time job with Hershey this season, as he looked stellar in goal on Sunday.

Bjorklund didn’t give up a single tally all evening, as he made 12 saves in regulation and went 5-for-5 in the shootout.

The Capitals will face the Bruins in preseason action again on Oct. 2, this time at home.

Next up, Washington will host the Philadelphia Flyers at Giant Center in Hershey this Thursday.