A Pittsburgh Penguins fan favorite is suiting up one final time for the franchise where he won three Stanley Cups.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who Pittsburgh selected first overall in the 2003 NHL Draft, has signed a professional tryout contract with the Penguins and will play against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Saturday’s preseason game at PPG Paints Arena. Fleury announced his retirement from the NHL earlier this year.

“The entire Penguins organization is honored to welcome Marc-Andre Fleury back to the ice in Pittsburgh,” said Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas. “This past year everyone witnessed how beloved and respected Marc is in the game of hockey, but the adoration goes beyond his accolades and career. Marc means so much to our team, our fans and the City of Pittsburgh because of the person he is and the example he set. The Penguins feel he and his family are most-deserving of this opportunity to celebrate this full-circle moment back where it all started in front of the black and gold faithful.”

Welcome home, Flower. The black and gold missed you 🖤💛



Fleury played 22 years in the NHL with four different teams (Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild), including 13 seasons with Pittsburgh where he captured the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He holds franchise goalie records for games played (691), wins (375), shutouts (44) and goals against average (2.58).

The four-time All-Star captured the Vezina Trophy in 2021 while with the Vegas Golden Knights and ranks second in NHL history with 575 career wins.

Pittsburgh traded Fleury to the Golden Knights following the 2017 season, where he led Vegas to the playoffs in his four seasons there, including a Stanley Cup Final appearance during the franchise’s inaugural 2018 campaign.

In a 2023 interview, Fleury admitted he never enjoyed facing his former team as an opponent after the trade.

“I don’t like it, playing against them,” Fleury said, according to The Athletic. “Those are my friends.”

Now Fleury will retire as a Penguin before his inevitable Hockey Hall of Fame induction in three years.





