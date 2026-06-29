Amidst the hustle and bustle of the past weekend’s NHL Entry Draft, upcoming prospect camps, and free agency opening this Wednesday, another topic looms beneath the surface as the Winnipeg Jets continue to field trade pitches for their star goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck. As most of us know already, one of those reported trade pitches, per Frank Serevalli, came from the Carolina Hurricanes, offering 24-year-old defenseman Alexander Nikishin and a late first-round draft pick last week.

According to The Athletic’s Murat Ates, sources confirmed that pitch was too low.

And so, that brings us to the question: How much will the Hurricanes have to cough up to add the Olympic gold medalist to their roster, and would it help them or hurt them in the long run?

Go Ad-Free

What Are the Details on Connor Hellebuyck?

Everyone who could use a shiny new netminder seems to be in on Hellebuyck – and you can’t blame them. He was recognized as the best goalie in the NHL two years in a row, winning the Vezina Trophy in 2024 and 2025, as well as helping to secure the William M. Jennings Trophy – given to the team with the fewest goals against – for the Winnipeg Jets both years, and was awarded the Hart Trophy as the league MVP in 2025.

Go Ad-Free

Outside of awards, his numbers have proved to be more than satisfactory, holding a save percentage above .900 for ten years straight, with his only year on record below that number having been last season, where he still notched a .895 SV% despite the Jets’ struggles.

He is elite in every sense of the word, and comes with five more years left on his contract, each year with a cap hit of $8.5M, which will expire in 2031, when he is 38 years old.

What is the Noise Surrounding the Jets’ Superstar Goaltender

At this time, it has been reported that three teams have seemingly thrown their hats into the ring: the Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, and Florida Panthers.

For the Panthers, they have shown an unwillingness to part with Anton Lundell – who would be a key asset in any big trade – which has left their engine stalling. Meanwhile, the Sabres reportedly put together a package for Hellebuyck, but it was a no-go as it would have involved a swap of the Sabres’ fourth overall pick for the Jets’ eighth overall pick, which the Jets were not willing to fork over.

Per a recent report from David Pagnotta, the full package would have included said pick, goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, a roster player – which was believed to be Jack Quinn – and possibly another piece, such as an additional player/prospect or draft pick.

So, for the Hurricanes, what could they give up to get this deal to work for both sides?

What the Hurricanes Could Part With to Make a Connor Hellebuyck Trade Work

The Sabres’ rejected trade package offers at least a framework for a trade.

Winnipeg has been known to focus on the development of younger assets and wily veterans rather than massive swings for stars. As such, in my opinion, it is unlikely that any of the Hurricanes’ top six forwards would be included.

However, further down the chain, there are assets that may intrigue them.

Two of the Jets’ biggest needs right now are a quality right-handed defenseman and a second-line centerman.

Do you see where I am going with this?

The Hurricanes traded their final pick of the 2026 draft to the Anaheim Ducks alongside Kyle Masters – a prospect acquired from the San Jose Sharks last season, who did not play in the Hurricanes’ farm teams due to injury – for signing rights to right-shot blueliner John Carlson.

With a projected cap hit starting at $9M for Carlson, and Hellebuyck’s aforementioned earnings, it would be extremely difficult to keep them both; they only have $11.1M in cap space available.

Ultimately, Carlson fits the mold Winnipeg desires in responsible and experienced wily veterans.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have an option for a young second-line centerman in Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who makes up for in defense what he lacks in scoring. For Carolina, it’s been a tricky road with Kotkaniemi. He carries a cap hit of $4.82M – which was astronomical at the time of signing, but a little more reasonable in today’s centerman market – and never really found his stride in Raleigh, as he struggled to fit into the playing style head coach Rod Brind’Amour enforced.

He was a square peg in a round hole.

Both players could potentially fit well in Winnipeg, but it is unlikely they would give up a superstar goaltender for those alone.

Including These Other Pieces May Not be a Wise Decision

There is a potential for the inclusion of Pyotr Kochetkov (who is the youngest goalie on the roster, with a unique, Dominik Hasek-esque playing style), Alexander Nikishin (who has been one of the Hurricanes’ best defensive rookies in years, setting several records to back it), Bradly Nadeau (who is arguably their best prospect in the AHL), or multiple draft picks.

However, as good as Hellebuyck can be, I believe sending away their youth to acquire him would be a mistake – only damaging Carolina in the long run and shortening their contention window for future Stanley Cups.

Final Thoughts on the Matter

In the end, it’s more or less about playing the cards right, rather than not playing at all. Sometimes your hand wins the pot, and other times you just have to step away from the table. It could absolutely benefit the Hurricanes, but all the same, it could be more likely to hurt them – after all, you don’t want to fix something that isn’t broken.

Goaltending issues aren’t what they used to be in Carolina. While speaking with the media Friday night, general manager Eric Tulsky made his goal towards having the 20 best players in hockey on the Hurricanes clear, but also made it known that he feels comfortable with the goalie tandem of Kochetkov and Brandon Bussi.

If the Hurricanes do not re-sign Frederik Andersen, and aim to pursue a goaltender, two strong names that come to mind likely entering free agency are Sergei Bobrovsky and Stuart Skinner – the former of which was a target for the Hurricanes at the trade deadline.

Ultimately, it is a mystery what Carolina will choose to do, but one thing that is certain, is that things will likely be entertaining in the coming weeks.