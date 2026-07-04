God bless the USA!

It’s a big party everywhere in the country celebrating America’s 250th birthday, so I imagine a lot of us will be listening to the thunder of fireworks at some point. However, I don’t imagine we’ll hear many fireworks coming from the Hurricanes’ front office – they’ve been pretty quiet since Free Agency opened, and at this time, the rumors for them have all but dried up. Then again, perhaps it’s the silence before a storm and they pull some crazy trade out of nowhere – it would certainly be on theme for Carolina.

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So far, there hasn’t been any news of signings from their restricted and unrestricted free agents since then, either. For details on those departures from the Hurricanes and their minor teams, I wrote a detailed list on it following opening day on Wednesday.

Not only did Wednesday feature free agency here on CHN, but I also had the pleasure of interviewing Wes Stankoven. He had some incredible insight from a father’s perspective on Logan’s journey to the Stanley Cup. You can read what he had to say here!

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NHL News, Trade Talk, and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: Danny Briere, you absolute mad man! The Philadelphia Flyers have tendered an ambitious offer sheet to the Anaheim Ducks’ top-line centerman Leo Carlsson, and if it goes through, the 21-year-old will have the highest average annual value in the land with $18M. William James has the details – and the cost – of the offer sheet, as well as an analysis of the chances this deal gets done.

Daily Faceoff: The Flyers are also reportedly signing Claude Giroux – their former captain who left four years ago in a March 2022 trade to the Florida Panthers.

PuckPedia: The Ducks are just straight up getting mugged. They aren’t only dealing with the Carlsson offer sheet, but it is reported that they even have teams going for second-pairing defenseman Pavel Mintyukov with offer sheets. Mintyukov’s agent, Dan Milstein, also took to X for a little memeing after the rumor surfaced. It’s a rough time in Anaheim…boy howdy!

Chicago Hockey Now: Really hate to see it. Connor Bedard took a nasty spill during practice in British Columbia Thursday, leaving the ice quickly after appearing to have injured his left shoulder. It comes less than two months after skipping the IIHF World Championship to rehabilitate his right shoulder. Jack Bushman has the details!

NHL Trade Rumors: Remember the Hurricanes had John Carlson last week? Remember he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning? Well, it just so happens that he reportedly took a notable cut to sign there, having chosen the team from the Sunshine State over the Flyers, who were rumored to have offered a contract north of $10M per year. Briere is putting his thumb in all the pies this offseason, wow.