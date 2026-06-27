After the Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup nearly two weeks ago, many of us waited around, wondering when we would get to hear from the players and staff in exit interviews. Then, everyone started making their way back home. At that point, a lot of us figured those interviews just wouldn’t happen.

And technically, they didn’t – but General Manager Eric Tulsky took time during day 1 of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft to share those details, essentially making his own hybrid exit interview/draft interview after the Hurricanes traded away their only first-round pick for a pair of second rounders (#42, #57) from the Nashville Predators.

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Why the Hurricanes Traded Away Their First-Round Pick

In the past five years, the Hurricanes have only made one first-round selection, which was Bradly Nadeau in the 2023 Entry Draft. With a late first-round pick – just the second to last – the Hurricanes wisely swapped it out.

Tulsky spoke briefly on the decision to send the #31 pick to the Predators, and described the choice as an opportunity to maximize selections in a draft year in which they lacked a notable number of picks.

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Aside from the two picks they acquired in the trade, they only have a fourth round pick (#105, from San Jose Sharks), and duel sixth-rounders (#165, from Toronto Maple Leafs, #192).

Two Hurricanes Forwards Underwent Surgery for Injuries

During the meeting, Tulsky informed the media that Seth Jarvis and Eric Robinson have both had surgery to fix issues previously acquired.

Robinson had an operation done on his knee, and is expected to be out six-to-eight weeks. Meanwhile, Jarvis underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder, in which he has dealt with the effects of a torn labrum and rotator cuff for two seasons. Tulsky mentioned that Jarvis would have likely addressed the issue last summer, but due to the deep run in the Eastern Conference Final, pushed it aside to be ready for last season. He referred to it as ‘biting the bullet’ to go ahead and get it done, at the prospect of continuing deep postseason runs

Additionally, he confirmed that Jaccob Slavin is not undergoing any surgeries at this time, and that no further injury-related procedures are currently scheduled among the roster.

He remained very vague on the topic of Alexander Nikishin’s future with the Hurricanes, shining a positive light on the situation with the option of retaining him or trading him. However, something interesting he did mention is that due to how hectic things have been for the team – between winning the Stanley Cup, the ensuing celebration, the Draft, and upcoming free agency – they have not yet spoken with Nikishin’s camp about his contract.

He further referred to his status as a restricted free agent, and that sorting his contract is not an immediate need due to lacking even an arbitration deadline.

Hurricanes to Remain Aggressive in Trades Regardless of Stanley Cup Win

Tulsky was very clear in his stance that winning the Stanley Cup doesn’t change the club’s approach to trades and signings.

“I think we’ve had a lot of years where we were good enough to win if things went our way, and this was the year that went our way,” he told the media. “That can’t make you complacent. That can’t have you saying, ‘you know what, we’re fine where we are’.

“Other teams are taking steps. You know, things change year to year. We need to keep finding ways to get better every time we can.”

Tulsky also pointed towards the Hurricanes’ goal of having the best of the best on their roster.

“Obviously, have built a pretty strong team, but have not yet accumulated the 20 best players in the world. So, there’s still work to do.”

Furthermore, he further discussed the matter of team chemistry, and being cautious not to alter that from shaking things up.

“As far as the chemistry goes, that is a challenge. We have a group of players who are all exceptional fits for the way we play – exceptional fits in the locker room. They’re all very good people who are very comfortable with each other. That is something we have to be conscious of and cautious about.

“We still, in the end, want to bring in talent when we can, and trust the culture that our coaches and players have built, and our leadership group have built, to bring people in and assimilate them and make sure we keep the positive vibes and good chemistry that we have. But, we have to keep trying to add talent whenever we can.”

Door is Still Open for Unrestricted Free Agents

When it came to any mentions of the two unrestricted free agents (Frederik Andersen and Mike Reilly) on the roster, Tulsky was very mindful not to divulge more than needed, and ultimately kept the details of any conversations under wraps.

Nonetheless, he did extend the sentiment that they would like to have both UFAs back if things shake out that way.

Hurricanes are Comfortable with Current Goaltender Duo

Despite what many want to believe, management seems happy with the combo of Pyotr Kochetkov and Brandon Bussi in net in the future.

“I would say if it’s Kochetkov and Bussi in the NHL – that’s a solid tandem that we’d be comfortable with,” Tulsky said when asked about the ever-present topic of tendies. “Cayden (Primeau) is an RFA, I would expect he will be back unless something surprising happens – and think of him as being a very good goalie who is also very capable of playing NHL games if we need him to.

“After that, we’ve got Khazheyev; needs a little more opportunity than he has. He’s also a little on the younger side, he’s still developing, but see a bright future for him.”

He then went on to discuss a desire to improve further down the depth roster between the pipes, whether that be a development role or veteran, for their ECHL-affiliate, the Greensboro Gargoyles.

Tulsky finished the goaltender conversation by adding that they have a lot of trust in the goalies that they currently have, citing that each of them have shown to be ‘the guy’ for them at some point.

At the end of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, FanDuel Sports Network officially disbanded after having filed bankruptcy. In doing so, several teams across various sports leagues were left searching for new television partners.

Tulsky was asked if he was aware of any decisions that had been made in acquiring a new broadcasting partner, but he was understandably unable to provide any update on it.

Also Read:The Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Parade Was Magnificently Unhinged